Celebrate Eid weekend with a party at Twiggy by La Cantine featuring Mëstiza

If you’re someone who loves to party, there’s no better place to be than Twiggy by La Cantine on Saturday, April 13.

The party is set to end your long Eid weekend with a bang thanks to DJ Mëstiza. The duo who hail from Spain are well known for their crazy energy and are famous for their Afro-House remixes.

Mëstiza will be supported by resident DJs who will only help ramp up the dynamic and lively ambience.

Twiggy by La Cantine has hosted some notable DJs in the past, including Moojo, Valeron, Pablo Fierro, HVMZA, Francis Mercier, Moblack, Hugel and more. It just means they know what it takes to put together a good party for their guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy by La Cantine (@twiggydubai)



On the day, the venue will open its doors from 10am where diners can fuel up on dishes from the a la carte menu while enjoying sips. On the menu, delicate and light cuisine matches the Riviera aesthetic. Highlights from chef Gilles Bousquet’s masterfully curated menu include burrata, royal prawns, sushi platters, seafood platters, caviar, black truffle pizza, and king crab.

The party goes on until late, so be sure to enjoy a good hearty meal before the electrifying vibes begin.

Make your bookings on 04 602 1105 or email the team at book@twiggy.ae

DJ Mëstiza at Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, April 13 from 10pm, Tel: (0)4 602 1105, twiggy.ae | @mestiza.music

Images: Supplied by Twiggy by La Cantine