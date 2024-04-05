Sponsored: A sharing meal brimming with love, joy, and the exquisite flavours of Turkey…

With the long weekend coming up, we’re sure you’re already sorting out your plans. On the food front, consider the fine-dining Turkish restaurant Sirali.

Over Eid Al Fitr, the multi-award-winning restaurant is offering a delightful special Eid menu packed with Turkish treats.

By serving up this wholesome meal-sharing style, Sirali focuses your dining experience on togetherness, packed with lively conversations and laughter. It’s perfect to share with family or close friends. There will be mezze, hot starters, main dishes and a sweet treat to end your meal.

On the menu, you’ll find stuffed grape leaves with cherry, Mersin potatoes, fried kubbeh, gavurdağı salad and more to get you started. For mains, there’s chicken shish, lamb chops, Turkish rice with mixed nuts and more.

For desserts, there’s trellice – a Turkish twist on the delicious caramel tres leches, and of course, katmer with everyone’s favourite, Turkish ice cream.

You can pair your Turkish treat with soft drinks, Turkish tea and coffee, and mocktails.

This Eid Al Fitr special set menu will cost you Dhs345 per adult and children under 10 dine for free. It will be available from 1pm to 12am throughout the long Eid break.

Want to enjoy a breakfast here? Over Eid, from 10am to 1pm, you can fuel up with delicious dishes right out of the stone oven including burek, Turkish pastries, menemen, sujuk with pistachio and more. It will cost you Dhs159 per person. Sirali is the recipient of our Favourite Breakfast at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2024, so you must try it.

For more information or to reserve, call the team on 058 582 7092, or email reservation.sirali@wwi.ae

Sirali, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, menu valid throughout the Eid holidays, 1pm to 12am, Dhs345 per adult and children under 10 dine for free, breakfast platter Dhs159 per person. Tel: (0)58 582 7092 @siralikebapdubai

Images: Supplied