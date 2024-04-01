Sponsored: Experience authentic Turkish flavours and traditions…

Looking for a unique Ramadan experience in Dubai? Look no further than Shangri-La Dubai, where a warm embrace awaits friends and families seeking to create unforgettable memories.

Step into a world of culinary delights as guest chefs Murat Arslantas and Muhammet Göktepe from Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul, bring the rich flavours of Turkey to the heart of Dubai.

At Dunes Café, indulge in a feast fit for royalty, featuring a mouthwatering buffet of Turkish specialities. From tantalizing mezze to sumptuous mains and irresistible desserts, every bite is a journey through the diverse culinary landscape of Turkey. Priced at just Dhs250 per person and available daily from sunset to 8.30pm, it’s an experience not to be missed.

For those seeking a more laid-back ambience, iKandy Ultralounge offers a picturesque setting by the poolside, with stunning views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Savour a bespoke suhoor à la carte menu featuring Arabic mixed grills, cold and hot mezzes, soups, sandwiches, and more, while enjoying live sports screenings throughout the month of Ramadan.

For a truly exclusive experience, treat yourself to a private iftar or suhoor event on the Level 42 terrace, with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline and iconic landmarks. Starting from Dhs5,500, these packages offer a one-of-a-kind dining experience that will leave a lasting impression.

For inquiries about private events or reservations, contact Shangri-La Dubai at +971 4 405 2703 or email fbreservations.sldb@shangri-la.com

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 405 2703, shangri-la.com

