Dubai Metro users, take note. Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced a huge update to those travelling via the red line.

If you are heading to Jabal Ali metro station, you will no longer have to switch trains, which means that the Dubai Metro now has two direct routes from Centrepoint. One will travel directly to UAE Exchange, the other to Expo 2020.

According to the announcement, RTA, in cooperation with Keolis MHI (the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram), is launching this improvement to eliminate the need for passengers to interchange to reach their destination. It will come into effect on April 15.

Essentially, the Dubai Metro’s Red Line will now work on a ‘Y Junction’. A Y Junction train is an internationally known terminology where trains will operate alternately. This means there will be a seamless journey for passengers heading either to UAE Exchange or Expo 2020 station.

Similarly, trips originating from Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange will terminate at Centrepoint station.

According to Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operation at RTA, the enhancements were made due to the consistent rise in the ridership of Metro’s Red Line.

“Passengers would no longer need to interchange / swap at Jabal Ali metro station. The commuters traveling from Ibn Battuta station to UAE Exchange can now benefit from a direct journey, while those heading to Gardens – EXPO 2020 can conveniently board a train directly to their destination, explained Al Mutawa.

He added that terminal stations ‘would be prominently displayed on Passenger digital Information screens at Platforms and announced via Public Announcements upon Train Arrivals, further enhancing passenger convenience.’

In the initial stages, additional staff will be deployed to guide and educate the passengers.

Al Mutawa added that the new initiative will greatly reduce station crowds and waiting times, and will also result in ‘energy savings, because of the lower number of train kilometres, reduced power consumption during runs and less number of trains required to run this timetable.’

