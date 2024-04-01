The super cool run returns…

With the temperatures in UAE surely reaching microwave levels in May, you active folk will probably think twice before venturing for that run outdoors. Enter, DXB Snow Run offering a seriously cool alternative at Ski Dubai.

The popular indoor ski venue has teamed up with Dubai Sports Council to host the fifth edition of the super cool run. ‘How cold?‘ you ask. Think -4⁰C. Brr…

The run takes place on Sunday, May 19, 2024 and as with previous editions, will see you navigating the slopes of Ski Dubai.

What’s different from previous years? Well, now children as young as 13 can enter the race, which was previously capped at 15 and over.

As for the challenge. You can pick from two distances 3km – which is three loops around Ski Dubai, or 5km which is five loops.

And… believe it or not, it could get sweaty, so carry a spare change of clothes with you.

Registrations will be open until May 16 and you can register for your spot here. Prices start from Dhs94.50. There are individual and group categories. You can check out the categories and book accordingly here. Do note, that registration will close earlier if all spaces are sold out.

If you are quick enough and book over the last week of Ramadan, you can save up to Dhs25.

DXB Snow Run was first launched in 2020 and has since then become an annual event. Last year alone, the run saw around 600 athletes spanning 55 nationalities taking part. Stay tuned for more announcements.

It is also just one of many events that are hosted throughout the year which aim to help keep the community active. Can’t attend this one? More events at Ski Dubai will be announced, so stay tuned.

DXB Snow Run, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, from 6am on May 16, prices start from Dhs94.50. Tel: 800-FUN (800-386), skidxb.com

Images: Supplied