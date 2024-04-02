Host the celebration of dreams with these expert tips and editor-approved pieces you need for a magical Eid tablescape…
From left to right: Cole and Cinder silk vase, Dhs709, coleandcinder.com | Anthropologie cut glass candleholder, Dhs169 each, azadea.com
From left to right: Gosha Flowers, Jamboree centrepiece, from Dhs450, goshaflowers.com | House of Flair, hobnail jug 2l, Dhs490, houseofflair.com
From left to right: House of Flair, olive wood cutlery set of 24, Dhs1,700, houseofflair.com | Laetitia Rouget, Jose Dot candle holder, Dhs1,100, thatconceptstore.com
From left to right: Mercedes Salazar bread basket, Dhs340, thatconceptstore.com | Anthropologie Hamsa collection, from Dhs80, @anthropologie_arabia
From left to right: By Lea Sfeir, Khanum set of 5 blown glass vases, Dhs556, byleasfeir.com | By Lea Sfeir, moon/star serving plates, set of 2, Dhs319, byleasfeir.com
From left to right: House of Flair, confetti tumbler set of 6, Dhs660, houseofflair.com | Shenouk, buffy tablecloth in sage, Dhs400, shenouk.com
From left to right: Cole and Cinder silk vase, Dhs709, coleandcinder.com | Anthropologie cut glass candleholder, Dhs169 each, azadea.com
From left to right: Gosha Flowers, Jamboree centrepiece, from Dhs450, goshaflowers.com | House of Flair, hobnail jug 2l, Dhs490, houseofflair.com
From left to right: House of Flair, olive wood cutlery set of 24, Dhs1,700, houseofflair.com | Laetitia Rouget, Jose Dot candle holder, Dhs1,100, thatconceptstore.com
From left to right: Mercedes Salazar bread basket, Dhs340, thatconceptstore.com | Anthropologie Hamsa collection, from Dhs80, @anthropologie_arabia
From left to right: By Lea Sfeir, Khanum set of 5 blown glass vases, Dhs556, byleasfeir.com | By Lea Sfeir, moon/star serving plates, set of 2, Dhs319, byleasfeir.com
From left to right: House of Flair, confetti tumbler set of 6, Dhs660, houseofflair.com | Shenouk, buffy tablecloth in sage, Dhs400, shenouk.com
Table designer and founder of fashionable homeware brand By Léa Sfeir, Léa shares her secrets to a chic dinner table this Eid:
1. Elevate your table with a few pieces that hold sentimental value or have a story behind them (an object dear to you, something from your travels, etc);
2. Play with different heights and sizes of your table decor if you’re indecisive of how to set up your table. Mixing and matching big, medium, and small vases and candles will always look nice;
3. It’s Eid! A little gift in front of everyone’s plate will be so appreciated even a small chocolate wrapped with a flower.
@leasfeir
Images: Provided/Social
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in