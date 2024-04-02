Host the celebration of dreams with these expert tips and editor-approved pieces you need for a magical Eid tablescape…

Table designer and founder of fashionable homeware brand By Léa Sfeir, Léa shares her secrets to a chic dinner table this Eid:

1. Elevate your table with a few pieces that hold sentimental value or have a story behind them (an object dear to you, something from your travels, etc);

2. Play with different heights and sizes of your table decor if you’re indecisive of how to set up your table. Mixing and matching big, medium, and small vases and candles will always look nice;

3. It’s Eid! A little gift in front of everyone’s plate will be so appreciated even a small chocolate wrapped with a flower.

@leasfeir

Images: Provided/Social