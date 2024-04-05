Public transport timings have also been adjusted…

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Fitr. The transport authority also announced changes in timing to Dubai public transport timings, RTA Customer Happiness Centres and service providers.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Parking

The free parking in Dubai is valid from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal. While we know 29 Ramadan corresponds to Monday April 8, 3 Shawwal will be either Thursday April 11 or Friday April 12. The free parking doesn’t apply to multi-storey parking.

Public transport

Dubai Metro

The Red Line and Green Line will operate as follows:

Saturday April 6: 5am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday April 7: 8am to 1am (the following day)

Monday April 8 to Saturday April 13: 5am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday April 14: 8am to 12am

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday: 9am to 1am (the following day)

Dubai Bus

Adjustments will be made to the operating hours of Dubai Bus and intercity buses during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Log on to the S’hail App to see how your route may be affected.

For marine transport, abras and ferries, check here.

RTA Centres

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Holidays. But the Smart Customers Centres of Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf centres and RTA Head Office will remain operational as usual 24/7.

Service Providers Centres (Vehicle Testing) will be closed for Eid from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal. Work will resume on 4 Shawwal.