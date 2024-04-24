It’s a Dubai thing…

Garage Nation is the epic night dedicated to non-stop UK Garage classics and it returns to Dubai once again on Saturday, June 1. As always, the event will take over the entirety of the P7 Arena in the Media One Hotel. It is guaranteed to sell out fast, luckily tickets are already on sale here, with early bird tickets priced at Dhs100.

Following the success of their events in 2022 and 2023, crowds can expect to hear garage, drum and bass and even a little jungle thrown into the mix for the hardcore ravers.

On the lineup for the first Garage Nation of 2024, we have got a pioneer in the garage scene, Scott Garcia will be headlining. along with the gorgeous Kele Le Roc. You will know Scott Garcia for his hits such as It’s a London Thing and Kele Le Roc for tracks such as My Love and Things We Do For Love.

MC Vapour and MC Ultra will also be on the decks. We will also see the return of the local legend, Whitley Ruchea and Professor X. Supporting will also be the likes of MC Tino, Karno and Ruuz.

Tables for the event are already limited, dust off your sneakers, limber up and get ready with some of your best dance moves for the first Garage Nation event of the year. Tickets start from Dhs100 and doors open at 8pm.

Garage Nation, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Sat June 1, doors open 8pm, tickets from Dhs100. @garagenationdxb bemorethanevents.com

Images: Supplied