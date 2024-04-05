Sponsored: Whether you’re travelling for business or leisure…

If you’re travelling to Riyadh, whether it’s for business or pleasure, you need to make Fairmont Riyadh your base. Fusing Saudi Arabian hospitality with five-star luxury, this contemporary home of all things luxury is the perfect place to situate yourself as you discover the dynamic Saudi capital. And there’s no better time than Eid Al Fitr. With an extra-long weekend upcoming, the hotel is serving up a special Eid breakfast experience for one and all to look forward to.

Its enviable location in the dynamic Business Gate is perfect for anyone in town for meetings with any of the 60 companies head quartered there. It’s also just a 15 minute drive away from King Khalid Airport.

If you’re here to see the sights, the hotel is handily located within close proximity to may of the key landmarks, as well as the lively Riyadh Front Complex, where an array of shopping and dining await.

On the rooming front, few compare to the impressive array of modern and inviting guest rooms on offer at this 298-key property. Spacious and thoughtfully designed, they all come with all of the amenities you’d want and expect from a best-in-class stay. Crisp white linen bedsheets and luxurious feather pillows ensure guest get a blissful night sleep, while there’s a grown-up feel to the room’s slate grey and soft sand hues, given a splash of personality with pops of lime green and orange.

Among the excellent facilities, few hotels in the city have the wellness offering you’ll find at Fairmont Riyadh. The indoor swimming pool, bathed in natural light from triple height windows, is an instantly relaxing spot whether you just want to bliss out on the surrounding day beds or get your lengths in with a dip in the temperature-controlled pool. There’s an open-all-hours fitness facility for both men and women, as well as separate spa facilities including steam and sauna for when you’re in need of a little ‘me’ time.

For dining, the culinary star of the show this long weekend will be an Eid breakfast, available on the first day of Eid from 6am to 11am and priced at SAR275 per person. A decadent spread designed to elevate your morning feast, it will take place at the grand Al Thuraya Ballroom and features a delectable array of local and international flavours, paired with the sound of soothing melodies performed by renowned cellist Louise Thiele. Once you’ve had your fill of gourmet savoury delights, make your way to the sweet stations, where beautifully neat desserts promise to conclude things on the sweetest of notes.

Alongside the brunch, guests can dine at one of four restaurants. Among the highlights is Pesto, an elegant yet relaxed southern Italian restaurant inspired by the warm trattorias of the south, puts healthy, hearty cooking centre stage.

And you won’t want to miss House of Grill, an ode to the lavish soirees and glamour of the roaring twenties, masterminded by acclaimed chef Nicolas Isnard. His Mediterranean heritage is brought to life through dishes like lobster bisque, chargrilled jumbo prawns paired with a spicy coconut sauce, and 24-hour slow-cooked black Angus short ribs with a black garlic glaze and mash potato.

