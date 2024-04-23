Sponsored: Enjoy a distinct dining experience…

Want to enjoy some downtime with loved ones while availing of a great deal and soaking in some stunning vistas? Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites is the place to be.

Home to a collection of distinct dining venues, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Counter Culture Cafe

Offering up grab-and-go bites, this cool cafe serves vibrant Spritz-style cocktails perfect for outdoor get-togethers. From 12pm, you can enjoy the refreshing beverage for Dhs40 each, or go for a great deal and get Dhs99 for three. Have a furry family member? They are welcome, too…

The Croft

Award-winning British eatery, The Croft serves skillfully crafted delicious dishes which you can enjoy as you dine out on the terrace paired with panoramic views of Dubai Marina. Indoors, you can pick a spot beside the open kitchen where you can see the chefs at work.

On Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm you can show off your skills at a Quiz Night and win an exciting prize. Or you can indulge in curry night on Monday from 6pm to 11pm for just Dhs99. For fans of roast, on Sunday from 12.30pm you can enjoy a traditional Sunday Roast with all the sides for just Dhs150 per person.

Observatory Bar & Grill

Situated high up on the 52nd floor, the Observatory Bar & Grill brags breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. On the menu, you’ll find a creative twist on classic dishes and expertly crafted beverages. Expect succulent meats and grill options to mouthwatering pan-seared salmon and spiced BBQ ribs.

You can even indulge in an award-winning Sky High Tea available from Sunday to Friday 12.30pm to 5pm. There’s also a ladies’ night called Queen’s Social where the gals can enjoy free-flowing drinks and delicious bar bites every Thursday from 7pm to 10pm at just Dhs125per person

Read more here and reserve your spot on 04 319 4000 or email eatatharbour@marriott.com

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 319 4000, marriott.com