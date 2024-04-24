We are being honest, the iconic collab will be in Dubai stores this week…

Victoria Beckham’s Mango capsule collection has officially arrived, and if you’re wondering how to get your hands on these stunning pieces in Dubai, we have some great news for you…

Fashionistas in Dubai can now shop the highly-anticipated collection online, but for in-store shopping, you’ll have to wait until later this week. The Mango team informed What’s On Dubai that the collection will be available in stores starting tomorrow, Thursday, April 25, exclusively at the brand’s Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates locations.

The 46-piece capsule collection blends Victoria Beckham’s luxe British style with Mango’s contemporary aesthetic, celebrating the Spanish high street store’s 40th anniversary.

Spice up your wardrobe with sophisticated day-to-night pieces, ranging from Dhs279 up to Dhs1,500. The collection includes impeccably cut tailoring, silky slip dresses, long flare trousers, knitwear, shoes, and accessories—all with Mango’s high-street friendly price tag. In true Victoria Beckham fashion, these pieces are a must-have.

Inspired by the film La Piscine (1969), starring Jane Birkin, the collection is described as a “modern wardrobe where deconstructed silhouettes meet luxe materials, revisiting and elevating timeless staple pieces.”

Crafted from high-quality, natural fabrics like linen, cotton, and silk, the wardrobe staples are reimagined as clean, luxe pieces. The neutral palette of white, black, ecru, and butter is complemented by touches of blue, peach, or mauve pink, along with transparent and lingerie-inspired details. Take our money…

Images: Social/Provided