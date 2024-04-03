It's your last chance to enjoy Dubai's best iftars 2024

Why From gourmet set menus to lavish spreads of Arabic and international fare…

Looking out for spots to celebrate iftar in Dubai? During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion.

These are the best places to enjoy iftar in Dubai 2024.

99 Sushi Restaurant & Bar

True to its authentic Japanese haute cuisine, the iftar menu features 12 fantastic courses, a collection of the award-winning concept’s much-loved signatures. Highlights include king crab leg au gratin, sea bass flambé, teriyaki jus glazed lamb rack and salmon fillet maki.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 547 2241. @99sushibaruae

Address Beach Resort

The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort is a top choice for iftar. Dishes from buffet include a selection of Arabic cold and hot mezze, shawarma, lamb, Ouzi, a seafood counter, traditional soups such as lentil and harira, a live BBQ station featuring Arabic mix grill and seafood, a delectable dessert spread featuring kunafa, umm Ali, and various traditional Arabic sweets, and a special dates selection.

Address Beach Resort, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs228, half price for children aged six to 12. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Address Downtown

Ouzi, chargrilled meats, and pasta stations are just some of the options on offer at The Restaurant’s excellent buffet. The charming ambiance, Burj Khalifa views and pretty interiors are an added bonus.

Address Downtown, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs315, half price for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 436 8888. @addressdowntown

Address Sky View

Take your pick from an elaborate array of delicacies, global delights, and signature dishes, including mezze, sushi, salads, mains, desserts, and Ramadan juices.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs275, half price for children four to 12. Under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 245 8888. @addressskyview

Address Grand Creek Harbour

Where better to enjoy iftar than at Address Grand Creek Harbour, which has arguably one of the city’s most iconic sunset views? Taking place at Luma Pool Lounge expect buffet-style Middle Eastern dishes served alongside shisha.

Address Grand Creek Harbour, sunset to 9pm, Dhs275, half price for children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 275 8888. @addressgrandcreek

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Iftar under the stars at the beautiful Maswar Courtyard where a substantial buffet awaits. Expect all the usual suspects – hot and cold mezze, grilled meats and Arabic desserts – alongside a selection of shisha flavours.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, from sunset, Dhs175. Tel: (0)56 545 8391. @habtoorpoloresort

Al Khaima

Dine alfresco and enjoy a feast of traditional treats to break your fast this Ramadan at Al Khaima. Here you’ll find a selection of soups, followed by cold and hot mezze, including hummus, fattoush, muhammara, cheese rolls, and more. For main courses, expect grilled lamb chops, as well as a Shawarma station, whole lamb ouzi and chef’s special buffet corner with biryanis, and a variety of fish dishes.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. alkhaima-dubai.com

Al Nafoorah

Offering food and hospitality true to its folklore, Al Nafoorah takes guests on a gastronomic journey through the culturally rich Lebanon with a traditional iftar set menu. Group discounts available.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs295, Dhs150 children four to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Amaseena

Indulge in a special Dhs295 buffet featuring aromatic kebabs, hearty stews, rice and salads, all within the winning confines of the beautiful Amaseena, a stunning open-air restaurant in the grounds of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. Guests can also extend their festivities with the a la carte suhoor menu, available until 1am.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, from sunset, Dhs295 per person. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @amaseenadubai

Amelia

Amelia’s set menu leans into Nikkei cuisine in a unique way during Ramadan, by incorporating special ingredients such as chulpe, plantain, daikon, and miso honey. Meanwhile, Ameila’s signature sounds, a mix of ethnic, melodic and afro house, play throughout the evening.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 328 2805. @amelia.dubai

Anise

At Anise guests can enjoy a fusion of authentic and international flavours. The buffet features live cooking stations covering Thai, Indian and Japanese cuisines, and don’t miss the signature ouzi. Pick a seat on the terrace and pair iftar with views of the IMAGINE water and laser show.

InterContinental Festival City, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs299, Dhs125 for children aged six to 12, under 6s free. Tel: (0)4 701 1111.

@anisedubai

Apricot Dubai

Amidst the charming setting of Old Town, Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, pretty European eatery Apricot is serving a four-course iftar menu featuring an array of Anatolian favourites and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. From sunset, guests can choose from a variety of appetisers, such as Turkish soup, and hot and cold mezze. Signature mains include low-cooked meat dishes, including firik bulgur, and chicken sis with bazlama, as well as a rotation of comforting classics, followed by desserts.

Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, from sunset, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 433 9792. @apricotdubai

Aqua

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel goes big this Ramadan with a special rooftop iftar under the stars at Aqua. Enjoy traditional hot and cold mezze on the table to start with followed by a selection of dishes from the grill and slow cooked including salmon fillet, lamb ouzi and Wagyu beef, lamb kofta and more, complemented by a selection of delicate desserts.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

Award-winning TV chef and cookbook author, Ariana Bundy’s debut restaurant is a female-led concept at the glorious Atlantis The Royal. For iftar, expect a fresh take on the best Persian food, serving time-honoured classics spun with a refreshingly modern twist.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 8.30pm, Dhs380. Tel: (0)4 426 2500. @arianaspersiankitchen

The Artisan

Experience Ramadan at The Artisan, an elegant Italian restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria, DIFC. Indulge in a special iftar menu featuring delightful dishes like lentil soup, fritto di calamari, their fabulous pizza margherita, and signature cannoncini dessert.

Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, from sunset, Dhs165. Tel: (0)4 338 8133. @theartisandubai

Asil

Asil, the colourful fusion restaurant located at Rixos Premium Dubai, is set to welcome Ramadan with a specially curated experience that combines the rich traditions of Turkey, Lebanon, and Morocco. The highlight of the main course is the signature Asil grill platter, which is both a feast for the eyes and belly. Henna artists, and a live DJ round out the entertainment.

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, sunset to 7.30pm, Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. @asildubai

Askim

This new restaurant in Downtown Dubai will be serving an authentic Syrian and Turkish iftar buffet this Ramadan.

Downtown Dubai, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs179, Dhs90 for children five to 12 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 266 7099. @askim.restaurant

Atelier M

Boasting magnificent views of Dubai Marina and JBR from all three levels – the restaurant, the lounge and the rooftop – Atelier M is a lovely option for iftar this year. Expect a three-course meal that leans into Middle Eastern cuisine.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. @atelier_m_dubai

Atlantis, The Palm

The quintessential iftar event returns to Atlantis, The Palm’s renowned Asateer Tent, this year welcoming a whopping 1,400 guests each night. In addition to the elegant yet modern look and feel of the ambience and décor, diners can enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. There is a variety of seating arrangements, including a Royal Majlis, four VIP Majlis areas, as well as booth seating and 120 dining tables.

Atlantis, The Palm, from sunset, Dhs270 (Mon to Thur), Dhs290 (Fri to Sun). Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Arguably one of the most captivating ways to spend Ramadan would be enjoying iftar at Al Hadheerah at Bab Al Shams. Guests experience an authentic Arabian feast alongside mesmerising live performances inspired by the region’s rich heritage. As the night unfolds, visitors can meander through a colourful souk featuring handmade carpets, exotic perfumes, sand art and camel wool pashminas, before a very special show commences, which features dancers, musicians, falconers, camel and horse riders to bring the soul of Arabian heritage alive.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs399.. Tel: (0)4 809 6194. @babalshamshotel

Bageri Form

Why not break fast with a decadent, limited-edition Ramadan pastry from Dubai’s beloved Scandi-inspired bakery? Options include sticky date pudding, date cinnamon babka, burnt honey flan, salted caramel pies, and olive oil chocolate cake. Opening hours during Ramadan are from 4pm to 1am daily.

Order via @bageriform

Banyan Tree Dubai

Banyan Tree Dubai, from sunset, Dhs225 per person (minimum of two guests per booking). Tel: (0)4 556 6466 or email guestservice-dubai@banyantree.com

Beefbar

Beefbar presents a flavourful iftar celebration at Turtle Lagoon in Jumeirah Al Naseem. From 6pm, dive into the Dhs250 four-course sharing menu, featuring Beefbar’s signature dishes. Enjoy soup, dry fruits, starters, main courses, and desserts with refreshing beverages, including the exclusive Hadiqat Al Ward mocktail.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, 6pm to 7.30pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)58 105 0099. @beefbar_dubai

Belcanto

Belcanto Restaurant at Dubai Opera whips up a feast worthy of applause featuring Italian delicacies with a Middle Eastern twist. Highlights include a saffron and vegetable cous-cous, chickpea soup and red prawns, and the succulent baby chicken stuffed with dates.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, from sunset, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb

Bread Ahead

A bit of a cheeky way to break fast, Bread Ahead has whipped up an exclusive date and caramel doughnut for the occasion. The soft, fluffy doughnut is priced at Dhs20 – perfect as a little gift. Have a box delivered via Talabat or Deliveroo.

@breadaheaduae

Bull & Bear

Expect an Arabic-inspired twist to the everyday menu at Bull & Bear this Ramadan. Think Josper grilled flatbread with dips, red lentil soup and Bull & Bear’s take on a mixed grill. You’ll also find lamb melanzane, homemade Mediterranean oriental rice and some sweet delicacies such as cheese kunafa, dates sticky date and toffee pudding, and carrot-sliced baklava.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. bullandbeardifc.com

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Bab Al Yam serves a traditional Arabic iftar set on the expansive terrace and paired with live entertainment from the qunoon player. Serving up Arabesque dining at its best, diners can explore exciting live stations offering mixed grills, Turkish ice cream, cheese kunafa and more.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, sunset to 9pm, Dhs399. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Bushra

As the sun sets, head to Bushra for a specially curated iftar menu. Break fast with a selection of refreshing Ramadan juices, as well as a selection of dates and dried fruits followed by fattoush salad, hummus, Turkish pide, sujuk beef sausages and delicious mains including mixed grill and lamb ouzi. Dessert will include traditional Arabic and Turkish delights, fresh fruits, cakes and pastries.

Grosvenor House Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs280. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. bushra-dubai.com

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay

Burj Khalifa views, shisha and a Middle Eastern buffet spread awaits at La Cruise Restaurant at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay.

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs159, Dhs229 including shisha. Tel: (0)4 873 2100. central-hotels.com

CÉ LA VI

A curated iftar menu that promises a culinary journey marked by sophistication and flavour crafted by Chef Howard Ko is what to expect at this rooftop eatery this Ramadan. Start with a date and roasted mushroom soup, burrata and tomato salad or the miso marinated cod kushiyaki. For mains enjoy giant grilled prawns, a luxurious black truffle sushi Rice risotto. Conclude iftar with a choice of pistachio rose delight, or meringue rose paired with dates and cardamom ice cream.

Level 54, Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 8pm, Dhs290. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Chival Global Social

At this City Walk gem, enjoy a set menu dining experience with three different menus on rotation. Each will feature a range of Middle Eastern salads and cold mezze, followed by options such as Arabic mixed grill, chicken moussakan and more.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, sunset to 11.30pm. Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @lavilledubai

Chutney’s Restaurant

The long-running iftar at Chutney’s Restaurant by Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai, serves authentic tastes of North Indian cuisine crafted by chef Quraishi, and features his signature tandoor-cooked delights like murg malai, paneer tikka, and gosht seek, as well as delectable curries such as butter chicken and rogan josh. Look out for the biryanis, too – all five of them.

Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs189. Tel: (0)4 336 6000. movenpickburdubai.com

Conrad Dubai

Conrad Dubai celebrates Ramadan with a sustainable twist, as the hotel brings back its ‘Green Ramadan’ initiative for a second consecutive year. With a dedicated emphasis on minimising food waste and the introduction of a groundbreaking hydroponic farm cultivating a significant portion of the hotel’s lettuce and kale produce, the iftar and suhour offerings at the Al-Waha dining experience seamlessly blend environmental consciousness with delectable flavours.

Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, from sunset, Dhs200 (first 10 days), Dhs220 (last 20 days). Tel: (0)4 444 7444. @conraddubai

Counter Culture Café

This Ramadan, the popular neighbourhood locale at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites is serving an array of traditional Middle Eastern delicacies and international favourites alongside an assortment of desserts like umm Ali together with refreshing Arabic juices.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriott.com

COYA Dubai

Peruvian hotspot COYA Dubai hosts a delectable four-course meal, which includes dates and guacamole, soups, a selection of six starters to share (be sure to order the Chilean sea bass croquettes), one main course (it has to be the beef ribs with miso), one drink, and one dessert.

Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort – Jumeirah Beach Rd, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. (minimum of two guests). @coyadubai

Crescendo

Fabulous all-day dining spot Crescendo is whipping up its enormous iftar feast featuring mezze platters, traditional lamb ouzi, seafood and more. Dine under the stars on the poolside outdoor terrace or step inside for a lavish indoor banquet.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, from sunset, Dhs230, Dhs100 for children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @anantaradubai

DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach

An alfresco garden iftar with a view at Gastro Kitchen, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach. Highlights include live cooking stations serving Middle Eastern favourites and international dishes à la minute, and a fabulous hummus bar with made-to-order hummus in 10 unique flavours.

DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, sunset to 10pm, Dhs219. Tel: (0)55 166 8092. @doubletreebyhiltonjumeirah

Dubai World Trade Centre – Ramadan Majlis

One of the largest Ramadan venues in the city returns for iftar and suhoor over the Holy Month. The grand majlis is perfect for family, friends and colleagues to gather and enjoy a meal. This year, guests can enjoy traditional Ramadan dishes, exquisite à la carte menus, and international favourites – all prepared by DWTC’s team of award-winning chefs. Iftar is priced at Dhs215 per adult and Dhs95 per child.

Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, post sunset, Dhs215 per adult, Dhs95 per child, Tel: (0)4 389 3999. majlis.ae

Dukes The Palm

The Great British Restaurant plays host to iftar this year at Dukes, where guests can enjoy a selection of traditional Middle Eastern cuisine accompanied by international favourites.

Dukes The Palm, sunset to 8pm, Dhs190, Dhs90 for children aged six to 11. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 455 1101. @dukesthepalm

Emirates Golf Club

Amidst meticulously curated Lawn and Pavilion settings, the Royal Iftar at Emirates Golf Club has long been a favourite in the city. Priced at Dhs295 per person, this royal experience invites you to indulge in a delightful array of Middle Eastern-inspired dishes, perfectly complemented by the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline and the lush greenery of the golf course.

Emirates Golf Club, sunset to 11pm, Dhs295, Dhs95 children five to 11 years, under-fours free. dubaigolf.com/ramadan

Énas

Experience an authentic Mediterranean iftar at Énas, Palm Jumeirah, with a 3-course meal for Dhs295 per person. Signature dishes include traditional Greek salad, chicken souvlaki, wild sea bream and warm Greek doughnuts.

Balqis Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 540 3600. @enasdxb

Ewaan

Break your fast at Palace Downtown’s elegant restaurant Ewaan, with iftar served from 6.30pm to 9:00pm, following the Azan. Enjoy an immersive dining experience with an Arabic singer and oud player. The extensive spread includes Arabic, Indian, and international dishes, concluding with tempting Ramadan desserts and Arabic juices.

Palace Downtown, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs295, Dhs150 for children. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @palacedowntown

Expo City Dubai

There are three epic iftars taking place at Expo City Dubai this year: the first is by the magical Surreal water feature, featuring an extensive outdoor buffet with live cooking stations. Prices start at Dhs220 per person, Dhs95 for children six to 12 years. A second iftar takes place at the newly opened Oasis Food Hall, with prices starting from Dhs150 per person and Dhs90 for children. You’ll also find unique iftar and suhoor menus at Al Wasl Plaza Café. Elsewhere, Al Wasl Plaza will come to life with a series of stunning immersive projections curated especially for the month-long event, including the spellbinding Immersive Story Time with Al Wasl. For more info on all the activities and events taking place at Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai, visit expocitydubai.com.

Expo City Dubai, 5pm to midnight, free entry for guests with iftar and suhoor bookings, Dhs20 for adults visiting Hai Ramadan. Tickets via platinumlist.com. @expocitydubai

Fairmont The Palm

Break your fast at Fairuz Garden, where guests can indulge in delicious global cuisine. With a plethora of dishes available, including traditional Arabic, Asian, Indian and international cuisines, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Fairmont The Palm, West Beach, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295, Dhs147.50 for children six to 12. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com/palm-dubai

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Head for a delightful iftar journey at Trattoria by Cinque, which promises to blend tradition with indulgence. Taking place on the decked-out terrace, relish juicy lamb leg ouzi, mouthwatering chicken shawarma, and an array of traditional mezze and salads.

FIVE Jumeirah Village, sunset to 11pm, Dhs199, Dhs125 children. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

FIYA

FIYA at Keturah Reserve, the brainchild of celebrated Arab pitmaster Hattem Mattar, and founders of PINZA Tamer El Khayat and Faisal Yabroudi, welcomes guests for a specially curated Ramadan menu that features its renowned ‘live fire’ cuisine. Dishes include FIYA’s take on the traditional fattoush salad, handmade freshly baked veggie fteer, the smoky yet delectable char wood oven cauliflower, as well as the lamb asador, a succulent dish cooked over open fire for eight hours, pulled and tossed with seven spices jus, plus much much more.

Keturah Reserve, March 10 to April 10, sunset to 8pm, Dhs215 per person. Tel: (0)52 306 6729. fiyadxb.ae

GAIA

Alongside the award-winning Greek restaurant’s a la carte menu, you’ll find a selection of Ramadan specials. These include a wholesome Dakos salad made with ripe tomatoes, rusk biscuits and feta cheese; a salty, baked feta cheese dip; slow-cooked lamb neck and a king crab tagliatelle. There’s also a dessert platter with rice pudding, homemade baklava and fresh fruit.

Podium Level, Gate Village 4, DIFC, from noon. Tel: (0)4 241 4242. @gaia__dxb

Grand Millennium Dubai

At The Atrium Restaurant, traditional Arabic dishes are served alongside international delicacies prepared at the restaurant’s live cooking stations. Expect entertainment and a dedicated kids’ zone.

Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs259. Tel: (0)4 423 4100. @grandmillenniumdubai

Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City

The hotel’s culinary team at Bytes has created a lavish menu of traditional Middle Eastern and international cuisine, featuring lamb ouzi, premium mixed grills, butter chicken, and prawn tagine complemented by hot and cold mezze, soups, salads, and desserts. Guests will also have the chance to win free stays.

Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, sunset to 9pm, Dhs149 (ALL members), Dhs179. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. @gpmovenpick

The Guild

This enormous brasserie in ICD Brookfield set tongues wagging when it opened last year. It’s been a favourite for breakfast, dinner and Sunday lunch ever since. Now the team hosts their first iftar – available between sunset and 8pm. On the three-course set menu? Atlantic cod fritters, a spiced lamb shoulder, a saffron milk cake and more.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, sunset to 8pm, Dhs245 per person. Tel: (0)54 279 6826. @theguilddubai

The H Hotel

Throughout Ramadan, Eat & Meat will extend into the lobby of The H Dubai to offer a unique iftar experience inspired by traditional Arabian souks. Guests will find an array of traditional and Mediterranean flavours from Eat & Meat’s chefs, offering everything from light appetisers and main dishes to live stations, desserts and more.

The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, from sunset, Dhs139 (first 14 days), Dhs159 (from 15th day). Tel: (0)4 501 8644. hhoteldubai.com

Hartisan

The daily buffet at Hartisan features a selection of authentic dishes and international delights.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs155, Dhs85 for children. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. hilton.com

The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection

Formerly Manzil Downtown by Vida, The Heritage Hotel welcomes guests to its modern Arabesque setting for a special iftar of Ramadan delicacies, accompanied by live oud music.

The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection, sunset to 9pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 428 5888. marriott.com

Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport

Cuisines restaurant promises live cooking stations, including lamb ouzi, and a buffet big enough to feed 200 guests each night this Ramadan.

Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 808 8999. @holidayinndwc

Hutong

Hip Chinese restaurant Hutong serves up their signature dishes for iftar, including a tantalizing dim sum platter, stir-fried sea bass fillet and Hutong egg fried rice. Plus, there’s a luscious custard mille-feuille for dessert.

Gate Building 6, DIFC, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Dhs248. Tel: (0)4 220 0868. @hutongdubai

Huqqabaz

In the verdant surrounds of HuQQabaz, guests can dine on a flavourful iftar buffet of Middle Eastern delights. Expect a lavish spread of starters, mains and desserts. For suhoor, an a la carte menu is available from 9pm to 6am.

Jumeirah Street, Jumeirah 2, sunset to 8pm, Dhs249. Tel: (800) 47229.@huqqabazdubai

Hyde Hotel Dubai

Levantine restaurant Cleo invites diners to break their fast with fresh juices and dates, before exploring a selection of mezze, soups and salads, followed by a full array of Middle Eastern favourites.

Hyde Hotel Dubai, from sunset, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 871 1111. @cleodubai

Inside Burj Al Arab Tour

Available exclusively during Ramadan, guests can discover the untold stories of Dubai’s most iconic hotel, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and indulge in authentic, Arabic flavours with the brand-new Ramadan Mezze Experience at the UMA Lounge and Terrace. The offer includes a grand Ramadan platter with a hot & cold mezze selection for two people and any two Arabic-themed mocktails or cocktails, while enjoying stunning sunset views.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, 11am to 7pm (tours last 60 to 90 minutes), Dhs949 for two adults. insideburjalarab.com

JA Ocean View Hotel

At Aqua’s iftar buffet, diners can enjoy succulent kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and flavourful classics alongside classic Ramadan beverages.

JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)50 979 6219. jaresortshotels.com

JA The Resort

For an authentic iftar experience, head to Zarb at JA The Resort and enjoy traditional Arabic dining with a fantastic Bedouin-inspired iftar. The spread features dishes cooked in a Zarb, a traditional underground fire pit. The ancient technique of cooking under the sand allows guests to experience an authentic Bedouin barbecue on the beach, served with vegetables and rice, nutritious welcome drinks, dates, and hot and cold mezze.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs400 (minimum of eight diners). Tel: (0)4 814 5604. jaresortshotels.com

Jones The Grocer

Head to any Jones The Grocer venue across Dubai and choose between a two- or three-course meal for Dhs79 and Dhs99 respectively. Here’s our pick from the menu: warmly spiced lentil soup, king prawn risotto and sticky date pudding.

Various locations across Dubai, sunset to 10pm, Dhs79 (two courses), Dhs99 (three courses). Tel: (0)52 527 1750. @jonesthegrocer

Josette

Beautiful Parisian restaurant Josette unveils a dedicated iftar menu that beautifully marries French culinary art with Middle Eastern flavours. Prepare for lentil soup, dips with homemade baguette, slow-cooked lamb leg, and an indulgent selection of desserts, which includes date cake, pistachio cookie, and beignet with honey. Guests will be greeted with a refreshing welcome drink on arrival.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, from sunset, Dhs285 per person. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Family-friendly venue The Palmery serves up a buffet with live stations showcasing international and classic flavours, all paired with classic music from the live Qanan player.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, sunset to 10pm, Dhs295, Dhs150 for children four to 12. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Returning this year is the stunning Ramadan Garden overlooking scenic views of the Arabian Gulf and iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Discover an array of live stations serving up mouth-watering dishes inspired by the traditions of the Middle East, further elevated with traditional tunes from the live qanun and oud player. There’s a dedicated kids’ area too.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, sunset to 9pm, Dhs275 (Mon to Thur), Dhs295 (Fri to Sat), half price for children four to 11, under-fours free. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Enjoy an international iftar buffet at Nomad, indoors or on the terrace, with live cooking stations, specially-themed desserts, and classic Ramadan beverages, all paired with live oud performances.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, sunset to 9pm, Dhs165 per person, Dhs83 for children four to 11, under-threes free. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Last year’s hit iftar returns to the ‘Terrace Between the Towers’ with the culinary serving up an exciting selection of live cooking stations. This year, the culinary team will also source 25 per cent of its menu items locally, including UAE-produced Manchego and burrata, as well as goat cheese labneh and feta crafted by People of Determination. Also adding to the allure of this year’s Ramadan festivities will be an alfresco Ramadan Majlis and Ramadan District night market to enjoy before and after iftar.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs315 (group packages available). Tel: (0)4 330 0000. @jumeirahemiratestowers

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

At beloved brunch spot Hanaaya, diners can savour a traditional iftar buffet with classic Ramadan dishes and Arabic-themed beverages, plus tunes from the live Arabic duo.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, sunset to 10pm, Dhs300, Dhs150 for children four to 12. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Imperium, the all-day dining spot in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray promises a multi-cultural offering spanning live cooking stations, pan-Arabic dishes, international cuisine and Arabic themed beverages.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220 per person, Dhs110 children four to 12. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jun’s

Beloved chef Kelvin Cheung represents his second ever iftar celebration at Jun’s. It begins with a mezze platter to share, including edamame hummus, Jun’s hummus and potato mozzarella samosa. For the main courses, Chef Kelvin has prepared a family-style menu with chicken claypot machboos, Jamaican Chinese lamb neck and more. Baked sago and spiced black tea and luqaimat round out the iftar journey.

The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, from sunset to 8pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

JW Marriott Hotel Marina

The hotel may have changed names – goodbye Address Dubai Marina, hello JW Marriott Hotel Marina – but the iftar experience in the elegant Constellation Ballroom remains the same. Expect an array of traditional delicacies and interactive live cooking stations amidst charming Ramadan-themed décor.

JW Marriott Hotel Marina, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210. Tel: (0)4 436 7777. marriott.com

Kempinski Mall of the Emirates

Iftar with a side of crackling fires and snowy views awaits at the Aspen Chalets in Kempinski Mall of the Emirates. The private dining experience features your own private chef, making this one of the more luxurious offers this Ramadan.

Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, sunset to 9pm, Dhs575 (minimum of eight people). Tel: (0)4 341 0000. @kempinskidubai

Kempinski the Boulevard

La Brasserie Sur’s iftar features an extensive buffet selection complemented by live oud music and stunning views of the Downtown Dubai skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Kempinski the Boulevard (previously Address Boulevard), sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 561 8888. @addressboulevard

Kinara by Vikas Khanna

Chef Vikas Khanna has curated a special three-course family-style sharing menu featuring the best dishes at Kinara. Select appetisers include kurkuri dahi, shakarkandi ki chaat, achari lamb, and more.

JA Lake View Hotel, Jebel Ali, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @kinaradxb

Kitchen6

Kitchen6 at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai has an extensive buffet-style Ramadan offering which features six live cooking stations and cuisines from around the world.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @JWMarriottMarquisDubai

Kyma Beach

As the sun goes down, guests at this pristine beach club on Palm West Beach can indulge in a four-course set menu, blending Ramadan traditions with Greek and Mediterranean flair. Focusing on sharing dishes, iftar begins with a creamy lentil soup and a variety of Kyma’s signature dips. The main course highlights include tender tamarind chicken and lamb chops in aromatic spices. For a perfect finale of the evening, Kyma offers a selection of Arabic sweets and a healthy fruit platter.

Palm West Beach, sunset to 9pm, Dhs379. Tel: (0)4 666 5999. @kymabeachdubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

For the second time, La Cantine Du Faubourg hosts its magical iftar dinner. The sharing set menu features stuffed minced chicken with cinnamon dust, roasted beetroot, crusted parsley seabass, braised lamb shoulder and desserts including mandarin and almond parfait.

Emirates Towers, DIFC, sunset till 9pm, Dhs280. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

La Maison Ani

Celebrated chef Izu Ani’s La Maison Ani in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue invites guests to embrace the rich tradition and spirit of togetherness with a menu of special dishes that embody the essence of the holy month. Expect lentil soup, baked feta, a mixed grill platter and sticky date pudding served within elegant surroundings.

Fashion Avenue, Dubai, from sunset. Tel: (0)4 456 1989. @lamaisonanibychefizu

The Lana – Dorchester Collection

Stunning new hotel The Lana has created exquisite experiences to share with loved ones this Ramadan. Enjoy a gastronomic masterpiece with buffet-style iftar inspired by the delights of Arabic, Asian, Indian, and Italian cuisines, including an array of signature dishes from The Lana’s distinguished Michelin-recognised chefs. The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Dubai from sunset to 8:30pm, Dhs395 per person. Tel: (0)4 541 7755. @thelanadubai

Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts

Enjoy live oud music and an iftar buffet at Kalea Restaurant, featuring live cooking stations, Emirati favourites, lamb ouzi, lamb mansaf, and refreshing Ramadan drinks.

Lapita, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 810 9421. @lapitahoteldubai

Latest Recipe

Enjoy a buffet-style iftar spread with traditional Middle Eastern delicacies, accompanied by refreshing Ramadan juices. After, enjoy the city views from the terrace with shisha.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, sunset to 10pm, Dhs189, Dhs75 for children seven to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. marriott.com

LEGOLAND Hotel

Shawarma stations, paella, and lamb ouzi for grown-ups; chicken popcorn, mini burgers, pizzas and mac ‘n’ cheese for kids – everyone will feel awesome at Bricks Family Restaurant at LEGOLAND Hotel this Ramadan.

LEGOLAND Hotel, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs185. Tel: (0)50 205 0182. @legolanddubai

The Lighthouse

Trust The Lighthouse to thoughtfully curate in-venue iftar experience featuring a menu that includes free-flow starters, a choice of a main course, a decadent dessert, and unlimited soft drinks for just Dhs199. Highlights from the a la carte menu for entrees include the baked feta, while a main must-have is the exquisite grilled salmon fillet.

Dubai Design District (d3), sunset, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 422 6024. @thelighthouse_ae. Also at Nakheel Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

LO+CALE

Choose between indoor or outdoor terrace seating at Lo+Cale, immersing in the relaxing atmosphere accompanied by the soothing melodies of a live oud player. With a big buffet, live cooking stations, fresh juices and an array of traditional sweets and desserts, this neighbourhood spot in Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina is a sound choice for Ramadan celebrations.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175, half price for children aged six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (054) 997 8599. @localedxb

LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai

For a most luxurious iftar experience, make your way to the home of French Mediterranean cuisine, LPM Dubai. During the Holy Month, the soup changes every week, starting with butternut, then cauliflower, panais, and concluding with carrot and cumin. This year, starters include iconic dishes such as burrata with cherry tomatoes and basil, warm prawns with olive oil and lemon juice, and salt cod croquettes with roasted pepper relish. LPM has also refreshed the main course with a new selection of dishes, including homemade rigatoni pasta with pesto, Chilean bass, and a succulent confit lamb shoulder.

Gate Village 8, DIFC, iftar specials served from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 439 0505. @lpmdubai

Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis

Madinat Jumeirah transforms into a majestic majlis this Ramadan. Here you’ll find both iftar and suhoor buffets featuring a classic selection of cold and hot mezze, fresh bread, mains and international dishes. Perfect for spending time with friends, family or colleagues, the opulent Majlis is arguably one of the best places to be this Holy Month.

Madinat Jumeirah, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs330, Dhs165 children five to 11 years, under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 366 5500. jumeirah.com

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Experience the epitome of luxury this Ramadan at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai’s Majlis. A tribute to the UAE’s rich heritage, the redesigned space offers opulent interiors with gold detailing and outdoor seating with stunning Arabian Gulf views. Expect Middle Eastern cuisine, as well as signature dishes from Netsu and Michelin-starred Tasca. There’ll be live Arabic music and alfresco seating available, too.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs395, Dhs198 children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. mandarinoriental.com

Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf

Executive Chef Alaa Moustafa curates a generous Ramadan buffet within the lavish Zabeel Iftar tent, which includes whole roasted lamb ouzi, a shawarma station, hot and cold mezze, traditional Arabic dishes such as chicken kabsa, fish with sumac and daoud basha, and much more.

Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, from sunset, Dhs150 (first 10 days), Dhs199 (last 20 days). Tel: (0)4 317 7777. @marriottaljaddaf

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Break your fast amidst the scenic alfresco surroundings from Levantera’s spectacular terrace overlooking Palm West Beach, where live grills sizzle, and oud melodies weave through the air. Afterwards, embark on a sweet adventure through the ‘dessert souk,’ where decadent treats await.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, from sunset, Dhs225, Dhs115 children six to 12 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 666 1430. @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

MasterChef, the TV Experience

The Ramadan buffet at MasterChef, the TV Experience features Arabic cuisine ranging from lentil soup and a variety of cold mezze, plus lamb ouzi for mains and umm Ali for dessert.

Millennium Place Marina, Dubai, sunset to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 550 8111. @masterchefdxb

Melia Desert Palm

Celebrate Ramadan amongst nature as you indulge in iftar poolside at Epicure where a buffet featuring Ramadan juices, hot and cold mezze platters, Arabic charcoal grill and roasted lamb ouzi and a live kunafa station await.

Melia Desert Palm Dubai, from sunset, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 9328. @meliadesertpalm

Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel

A total of 12 live cooking stations, presenting dishes from Arabian, Italian, Indian, and Asian cuisines. You’ll also find Emirati delicacies such as machbous, Fnasef, and meshawi, alongside a rather unique selection of Arabic… sushi? Consider us intrigued.

Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, from sunset, Dhs199, Dhs100 for children under 12 (weekdays), Dhs125 (weekends), under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 331 1111. millenniumhotels.com

MINA Brasserie

Celebrity chef Michael Mina and executive chef Rami Nasser have prepared eight special dishes that celebrate the culture of the Middle East while taking inspiration from the Western world. Dishes include seared foie gras and hummus and the herbed sea bass with couscous. It’s Dhs295 for three courses.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, 6.30pm to 8pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. @minabrasseriedubai

Mina’s Kitchen

Unsurprisingly, Mina’s Kitchen, the home of the award-winning Bubblalicious brunch, is hosting a fabulous iftar this Ramadan. From traditional favourites to contemporary delights, the extensive spread at Mina’s Kitchen take guests on a gastronomic journey. Alongside the dining experience, live oud music will set the tone with a relaxing mood and shisha to finish. Look out for the henna artist to celebrate the month of giving and mark the occasion.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, sunset to 10pm, Dhs195, Dhs79 children six to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb

Mowsem

The all-day dining venue located in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, invites guests to an exquisite buffet-style iftar featuring delicious traditional and Middle Eastern cuisine. A live Qanun player will serenade guests as they dine, adding to the ambiance.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, from sunset, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 230 00759. @hiltondubaipalm

Netsu

Dubai’s only Warayaki-style iftar returns at Netsu with an exclusive Ramadan menu featuring a tantalising array of Netsu’s renowned grills and maki rolls, complemented by tempting additions like crispy rice crackers, Wagyu beef tri-tip MB4-5, and a delectable truffle rice.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 6.30pm onwards, Dhs265. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

NH Collection Dubai The Palm

This relatively new hotel on the Palm is hosting an iftar buffet artfully arranged on the terrace of its airy all-day dining spot, Maiora. Guests may extend their evening with an ‘’After iftar offer’’ on the 15th floor at View 180, providing a breathtaking panoramic view of Dubai. This unique experience includes a deliciously curated set menu at Dhs140 per person with shisha available at additional cost.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm, sunset to 9pm, Dhs190. Tel: (0)4 5499 7777. @nhcollectiondubaithepalm

Nightjar City Walk

The award-winning café’s newest outpost in City Walk is hosting their first ever iftar experience this Ramadan with a specially curated three-course set menu from chef Ved. Expect Nightjar’s famous charcoal-grilled chicken to be the star player.

City Walk, near Lululemon, from sunset, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 341 2440. @nightjar.coffee

Ninive

Multi-award-winning Ninive in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and its newest location in Bab Al Shams, both offer guests an ideal dining destination inspired by the diversity and heritage of the Arab world. Fun games such as backgammon and cards will add to the magical atmosphere while a set menu is served.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Bab Al Shams, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai

Novotel World Trade Centre

Entre-Nous’ culinary team serves an iftar buffet, including honey glazed chicken, Mongolian beef salad, and Middle Eastern-inspired appetisers such as potato kibbeh, and zaatar and cheese manakish. As is traditional a variety of delicious Ramadan juices are available too.

Novotel World Trade Centre, sunset to 11pm, Dhs149, Dhs75 for children under 12 years. Tel: (0)4 332 81500. @novotel_world_trade_centre

OAK

An Asian-inspired woodfire concept, OAK is one of Dubai’s newly launched restaurants located in Umm Suqeim. Their menu serves a collection of dishes ranging from Asian tapas to robata skewers, fusion main courses, and more. Why not sample a few top dishes for iftar with a set menu for Dhs160 per person? Dishes include Thai red curry lamb shank and sea salt apple and banana crumble lotus speculoos.

Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim – Dubai, 7pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 266 8979. @oakdubai

Oceana Restaurant

Worried about food waste this Ramadan? At Oceana Restaurant – Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, the team aims to tackle the dilemma head on by minimising food waste. The daily changing menu varies from Asian-leaning to Arabic inspired but always costs just Dhs195 per person.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs195, Dhs95 for children. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. hilton.com

Olea

An old faithful, Levantine restaurant Olea features homely flavours and ingredients from Mediterranean and Levantine countries, with all the usual suspects included such as hot and cold mezze, grilled meats, live cooking stations and Arabic desserts. An oud player performs throughout.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, sunset to 9pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. kempinski.com/en/mall-of-the-emirates

One&Only Royal Mirage

The pretty Palace Courtyard at One&Only Royal Mirage is ready to welcome guests with exceptional Moroccan cuisine created by Chef Khalil. Live cooking stations feature Arabic mixed grills, tagine, and seafood specialities. Expect live oud music, too.

One&Only Royal Mirage, sunset to 9pm, Dhs240, Dhs120 for children. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. @ooroyalmirage

One&Only The Palm

Zest serves a three-course set menu during Ramadan, which features soup and Arabic appetisers, followed by seabass sayadieh, chicken oriental rice or chicken tawouk and beef kofta and ending with kallaj bel kochta or baklava.

One&Only The Palm, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs285, Dhs140 for children three to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @oothepalm

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Promising a wide selection of traditional Middle Eastern and international dishes, Giardino’s iftar buffet features a selection of live cooking stations offering kebabs, rotisserie, grilled meats, and lamb ouzi, as well as salad and fresh juices stations. The centrepiece “island” in the middle of the restaurant provides an array of additional mezze dishes and tempting desserts, setting the scene for the ultimate iftar feast.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @palazzoversacedubai

Paramount Hotel Dubai

The Stage restaurant sets the, erm, stage for a delicious iftar dinner this Ramadan with an all-star cast. Think Middle Eastern protagonists with a range of international dishes in support. Will it get a standing ovation? Let us know…

Paramount Hotel Dubai, from sunset, Dhs195, Dhs95 children six to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)55 180 7559. @paramounthoteldubai

Park Hyatt Dubai

Described at Park Hyatt Dubai’s ‘best kept secret’, Palm Garden is the hotel’s chosen destination for iftar this year. A special entrance adorned with beautiful green lanterns sets the mood for the sumptuous feast to come. Guests can indulge in grilled meats and seafood, including fresh oysters, caviar and lobsters, and a variety of deliciously spiced dishes, including chicken tikka, malai kebabs plus a live shawarma station and much more.

Park Hyatt Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Pincode

MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur’s flagship restaurant Pincode in Dubai Hills Mall serves a special Ramadan menu/buffet featuring traditional Indian cuisine.

Dubai Hill Mall, from sunset, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 566 1424. @pincode.uae

The Pods

Celebrate Ramadan within a private glass dome at The Pods on Bluewaters Island. The four-course set menu leans into pan-Asian cuisine with bao, spring rolls, and black miso cod each making an appearance.

Bluewaters Island, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 453 8994. @thepodsdubai

QD’s

Set along the creek with stunning views of Dubai skyline, QD’s, a long-standing restaurant for more than two decades and a firm favourite among Dubai residents, is bringing its daily iftar buffet back this Ramadan. Guests can dine on Arabian classics ranging from hot and cold mezze to fresh salads and soups. Diners can also enjoy live cooking stations and mixed grills galore, while relaxing under the sky and taking in the magnificent views of Dubai Creek.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek Resort, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 602 1587. @qdsdubai

Queen Elizabeth 2

Hop aboard the QE2 and enjoy iftar Al Malika at Lido Restaurant, where the culinary team has prepared a buffet featuring a range of regional delights, including lamb ouzi with oriental rice.

Port Rashid, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs159, Dhs90 children six to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 526 8040. @qe2dubai

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront

At the Larder, we’re promised a big Levantine buffet and live cooking stations on their terrace. Shisha is also available and an additional cost.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs179. Tel: (0)54 583 4052. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View

You can expect similar vibes at this Larder restaurant, too, with Arabic mezze, mixed grills and traditional desserts.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Business Bay, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 875 3300. @radissonbluhoteldubaicanalview

Raffles Dubai

A dazzling iftar awaits at Azur restaurant with favourites including hot and cold mezze, Arabic mixed grills, seafood stations, and home comfort dishes such as kibbeh bil laban, machboos, and lamb chops. Dessert? Umm Ali, kunafa and sticky date pudding, of course. Want to iftar at home? Raffles will prep a whole lamb ouzi for you. Prices start at Dhs999.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, sunset to 10pm, Dhs235, Dhs285 for a private garden cabana (minimum four guests), half price for children seven to 12 years, under-sixes free (per one paying adult). Tel: (0)4 324 8888. @rafflesdubai

Raffles The Palm

Head to the luxurious Le Jardin in Raffles The Palm for an authentic iftar feast each night, with live entertainment from a qanun player conjuring an authentic Arabian atmosphere.

Raffles The Palm, sunset to 10pm, Dhs240, Dhs120 children six to 11 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflesthepalmdubai

Rang Mahal

Showcasing the vibrant and renowned flavours of India, the award-winning Rang Mahal is bringing a selection of hot and cold mezze, traditional Indian delicacies, vegetarian options and regional sweets, ideal for those who wish to spend time together in an elevated ambiance this Ramadan.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, sunset to 11pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Risen café & Artisanal Bakery

During Ramadan, diners can get their hands on a special date smoothie or date latte for Dhs25 each.

Millennium Place Hotel – Dubai Marina, from 7am. @risendubai. ALSO: The First Collection – Jumeirah Village Circle, The First Collection – Business Bay and all other Risen outlets

Ristorante Loren

This popular restaurant in The Club at Palm West Beach offers stunning views of the Dubai Marina. Over Ramadan, there are two special set menus featuring four courses. It will cost you Dhs600 for two guests excluding drinks.

Ristorante Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, Ramadan menu from sunset. Tel: (0)4 557 8293. @ristorante.loren

Riva Beach Club

Riva Beach Club offers a meticulously crafted three-course menu at Dhs139 per person. Begin with a refreshing assortment of fruit and dates, followed by traditional starters like lentil soup and a choice of kibbeh, cheese sambousak, fattoush salad, or hummus. Main courses include assorted Arabic gill, or grilled prawns with harra sauce, accompanied by sides. End on a sweet note with baklava or umm Ali.

Riva Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 8pm, Dhs139. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Choose to iftar at A La Turca and Turquoise, both of which will serve a buffet featuring all the usual Middle Eastern specialties you’d hope to find during the Holy Month. For ladies who’d like to host a private gathering of up to 15 guests can do so at Executive Grand King Suite Penthouse Terrace, which has magnificent views out to sea. This special VIP buffet, run by an all-female staff, is bursting with Turkish and Middle Eastern flavours. Shisha is also available upon request.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, from sunset, Dhs275, Dhs15,000 minimum spend for Ladies Radiance iftar. Tel: (0)4 457 5555. @rixosthepalmdubai

Rohini by Little Miss India

JLT Indian restaurant Rohini offers a unique Dhs149 thali-style iftar. Start with dates and drinks like laban or mango lassi. Enjoy starters such as hummus with scrambled tandoori paneer, Indian-style fattoush salad, onion bhaji, and mutton seekh kebab, and mains including butter chicken, mutton biryani, aloo jeera, dal makhni, and assorted Indian breads.

Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, sunset to 8pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 438 0064. @rohinibylmi

Rüya Dubai

Taking guests on an Anatolian journey this Ramadan, Rüya Dubai serves a sharing-style menu by head chef Gökhan Çökelez. Starters include a spinach and leek pide, muhammara and börek, while mains include some of Rüya Dubai’s favourites, including grilled sea bass, Adana kebap, whole corn-fed baby chicken and mantarli keşkek, each wholesome dish bursting with succulent flavours.

St Regis Dubai, The Palm, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)4 218 0065. @ruyadubai

Shai Salon

Inspired by poet and mathematician Oman Khayyam, Shai Salon’s five-course set menu promises to be as beautiful as it will be delicious.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs300, Dhs150 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. @shai_salon

Shangri-La Dubai

At Dunes Café, enjoy Turkish cuisine prepared by guest chefs from Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul. We’re promised authentic dishes originating from different regions of Turkey, and an exciting assortment of mezze, mains and desserts.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, from sunset, Dhs250, half price for children seven to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 405 2703. @shangrila_dubai

SLS Dubai

Celebrate Ramadan with an iftar in the sky, 75 floors up to be precise. With plush seating, colourful lanterns, and intricate Arabian carpets, SLS Dubai’s traditional Arabic-style tent features a flourish of the signature SLS style and gold accents. Expect a buffet featuring Middle Eastern classics and the showstopper – maqluba, a classic rice dish that is flipped upside down to revel layers of deliciousness.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, from sunset, Dhs225. Tel: (0)54 991 8120. @slsdubai

Sonara Camp

Book a Ramadan night and get swept away into the desert for a one-of-a-kind experience. Sonara and Nara Camp have put together a sumptuous buffet full of delightful dishes. Paired with a falcon experience, fire shows and camel rides this is your quintessential Ramadan iftar experience.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation nara.ae

SO/ Uptown Dubai

New hotel SO/ Uptown has transformed its ballroom to become the heart of Ramadan festivities. Expect cabana-style seating and a buffet for both iftar and suhoor. Live oud music helps to create the perfect ambiance. Group discounts are available.

SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220, Dhs110 children under 12. Tel: (0)4 820 8888. @sodubai.uptown

Sushiyaki

This newly opened restaurant in Madinat Jumeirah is making waves with its eclectic Japanese cuisine and modern take on traditional dishes. Over the holy month, you can enjoy its Ramadan menu from sunset until late. Expect miso soup, Black Onyx tenderloin with udon noodles, traditional kunafa and more.

Sushiyaki, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah Waterfront, sunset onwards, Tel: (0)4 451 9170, sushiyaki.ae

The Strand Craft Kitchen

This lovely Palm Jumeirah eatery promises a Mediterranean-inspired iftar menu that includes a variety of soups, starters to share, main courses such as slow-roasted lamb and chicken kabsa, desserts, and unlimited Vimto to wash it all down with.

Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, from sunset, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 430 221. @strandcraftkitchen

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai

Make your way through a stunning gold tunnel before stepping out onto the hotel’s beautiful third floor terrace where Ramadan events are hosted this year. Expect traditional iftar flavours, including a lamb mansaf for Dhs250 per person, alongside live music and photo opps aplenty.

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, from sunset, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 512 5555 @stregisdowntowndubai

Sucre Fire Dining

Get your fire-grilled feast at this beautiful DIFC eatery with a set-menu filled with highlights like smoked aubergine, cheese manakish, roasted lamb chops and sticky toffee pudding sundae.

Gate Village 5, DIFC, from sunset, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Sumosan

Dive into traditional and modern Japanese delights during Ramadan at Sumosan. Start with mixed baby leaf salad, chicken tsukune meatball skewers, and rock shrimp tempura. Savour maki rolls such as crunchy salmon cream cheese and prawn tempura. Choose mains like grilled boneless chicken thighs, 24-hour miso-marinated black cod, or grilled lamb chops. Sides include broccolini with yuzu butter, grilled cauliflower with sesame crème sauce, and vegetable fried rice. End on a sweet note with yoghurt ice cream or sticky date pudding.

The Dubai EDITION Hotel, from sunset, Dhs210. Tel: (0)4 388 4540. @sumosandubai

Suq

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach’s beautiful restaurant Suq serves culinary treasures with influences that span the breadth of Islamic geography, from the shores of the Gulf to the islands of Indonesia and the seas of Andalusia and Sicily. If you can, head for the terrace, where a three-piece band plays.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, sunset to 10pm, Dhs410, Dhs205 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. @fsdubai

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

The hotel’s central venue, Palm Kitchen, features a delicious Levantine buffet complete with live ouzi station, and Arabic drinks from March 9 to April 8.

Taj Exotica Resort & spa, The Palm, Dubai, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs215. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai

Tasca by José Avillez

Indulge in a one-of-a-kind iftar at Tasca by José Avillez where Michelin-starred dining blends with breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea as the restaurant serves a hearty menu in a traditional Portuguese sharing-style.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 6.30pm, Dhs265. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Terra Eatery

Gather with loved ones at Terra’s oasis on Al Thanya – a real hidden gem in the city. Executive Chef Ibrahim Guner has added a few unique dishes to the menu including juicy lamb chops with smoked eggplant harissa; stuffed peppers with rice, almond and yoghurt; and a salt-baked sea bass accompanied by a crunchy fennel salad. For a truly hearty dish, choose the short ribs with soft ribbons of pappardelle pasta and a rich veal jus.

Umm Al Sheif road, Al Thanya, Dubai, 8am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 388 8582. @terra.eatery

Topgolf Dubai

Forget the usual iftar experience and swing into something special this Ramadan at Topgolf Dubai. Choose between an Arabic-style or Western-style menu, including unlimited soft drinks, mocktails, and two hours of classic Topgolf gameplay, all for Dhs1,499 per bay. The Arabic menu boasts Ramadan classics like hummus, babaganoush, kibbeh, baklava, umm Ali, grilled meats, while the Western menu features buffalo wings, halloumi fries, Korean BBQ short ribs, smoked brisket, and S’mores bars.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs1,499 per bay. Tel: (0)4 371 9999. @topgolfdubai

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai

Local, the outdoor eatery at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, presents an array of Ramadan favourites such as lamb ouzi, shish tawouk and umm Ali.

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, sunset to 10pm, Dhs179. Tel: (0)4 247 6666. @trypwyndhamdxb

Vida Creek Beach

What sets this iftar apart is the unbelievable sunset view of the creek canal from the hotel’s terrace. Head here for live cooking stations, Ramadan-themed décor and those all-important serene views.

Vida Creek Beach, sunset to 8pm, Dhs200, half price for children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 542 8888. vidahotels.com

Vida Creek Harbour

Similar to its neighbour, Vida Creek Harbour’s sunset views are truly spectacular. Enjoy a buffet-style iftar spread with traditional Middle Eastern delicacies from different countries around the region, accompanied by Ramadan juices. Unwind after your meal with captivating views of Dubai’s cityscape and shisha.

Vida Creek Harbour, sunset to 9pm, Dhs230, half price for children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 428 8888. vidahotels.com

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

Overlooking the shimmering waters of Dubai Marina the terrace at Origins is a picturesque place to break your fast. Expect to tuck-in to a family-style sharing menu with loved ones.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs175 (minimum two people). Tel: (0)4 550 8888. vidahotels.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Gather with friends for a family-style sharing menu overlooking the greens at Origins. Expect a laidback menu of traditional Ramadan dishes.

Vida Emirates Hills, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs165 (minimum two people). Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Village Bistro

Gather with loved ones and enjoy an iftar buffet experience while being serenaded with an oud player at the charming Village Bistro, The First Collection in JVC for just Dhs160 per person.

Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, sunset to 10pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 275 6621. @villagebistrodubai

Vietnamese Foodies

Available for both dine-in and delivery, homegrown heroes Vietnamese Foodies serves a set menu for just Dhs109. Choose from a range of appetisers (satay, spring rolls, etc), soups (phos, tom yam, etc), salads (green papaya, beef salad, etc) and mains (chicken curry with rice, pad Thai with prawns, etc). There are also special ops to upgrade your main course to fancier options such as aromatic roast duck (for an additional Dhs24).

Various locations, including JLT, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour, from Dhs109. @vietnamesefoodies

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

A popular iftar, Mezzerie’s renowned Ramadan offering showcases an array of Middle Eastern delicacies and a wide selection of Arabic sweets. Infused with the essence of local spices, the dining space seamlessly blends Western charm with delicate Arabic accents, creating a wonderful ambiance.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs260. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

W Dubai – The Palm

W Dubai – The Palm’s all-day dining spot Liv promises a succulent iftar featuring Arabic dishes and Ramadan favourites. We’re talking manakish, molokhia, mixed grills, foul and all the kunafa you can eat. Group discounts available.

W Dubai The Palm, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs249 (Mon to Fri), Dhs279 (Sat and Sun), Dhs125 for children up to 12 (Mon to Fri), Dhs139 for children up to 12 (Sat and Sun). Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @wdubaithepalm

Yalumba

An expansive buffet boasting Middle Eastern delicacies and contemporary pan-Asian cuisine. Yalumba transforms its outdoor space into an Arabian oasis. Tour around a range of cooking stations, all whilst enjoying peaceful sounds from an Arabic trio band.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, sunset to 9pm, Dhs165, Dhs85 children. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Zabeel House The Greens

Social Company transforms into a Ramadan tent, offering a modern twist on traditional iftar experiences. Expect dimmed lights, flickering candles, and an open buffet featuring a selection of starters, including a hummus bar, hot and cold mezze, lamb shank, ouzi, and mixed Grills, served directly to your table.

Zabeel House The Greens, from sunset, Dhs185, Dhs75 children Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @socialcompanydxb