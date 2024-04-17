In pics: The most dramatic and heaviest rainfall the UAE has ever seen
The UAE experienced the heaviest rainfall it has ever seen and the country came to a very rapid standstill on Tuesday, April 16. However, the storm didn’t stop the residents of the UAE from snapping up some incredible photos.
Here are your most incredible photos and videos of the storm in the UAE.
Shocking views
View this post on Instagram
A storm has come
View this post on Instagram
Views over the mosque
View this post on Instagram
Is that my screen cracked, or lightning?
View this post on Instagram
More from The Grand Mosque
View this post on Instagram
Calm(ish) before the storm
View this post on Instagram
A beacon for electricity
View this post on Instagram
It’s all in the reflection
View this post on Instagram
It almost looks peaceful
View this post on Instagram
Are there even lanes to stay in?
View this post on Instagram
Early morning scenes
View this post on Instagram
The storm incoming
View this post on Instagram
Eye of the storm
View this post on Instagram
