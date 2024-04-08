It comes after the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday…

It’s set to be a 9-day break for the private sector for Eid Al Fitr 2024. On the evening of Monday April 8 the UAE moon sighting committee confirmed that the Eid moon had not been sighted, therefore making Ramadan 30 days.

The news came on Monday night shortly after Saudi Arabia also declared that Eid would begin on Wednesday April 10.

The public holiday has already been declared as Ramadan 29 (which corresponds to Monday April 8) until 3 Shawaal. With the last day of Ramadan confirmed as Tuesday April 9, 3 Shawaal corresponds to Friday April 12.

For those who typically have Saturday and Sunday off, this means a nine-day break, with work resuming on Monday April 15.

The public sector holiday has already been confirmed. On March 31, the UAE cabinet announced a one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government from Monday, April 8, 2024 to April 14. Work for the private sector will resume on Monday, April 15.