This follows two days of bad weather in the capital and in the UAE…

Abu Dhabi’s much-anticipated Kayan Wellness Festival has been cancelled due to the bad weather we’ve been facing for much of the week.

With the safety and security of visitors in mind, as well as due to damages caused on site as a result of the bad weather over the past two days, this year’s edition of the festival has unfortunately been called off.

The five-day sunset festival was planned as a holistic experience that would encompass music, self-care, spirituality, and creativity. With an impressive line-up of decorated visionaries including thought leaders, clinical psychologists, spiritual guides, manifestation experts and music curators confirmed to attend, a vast programme of experiences housed within seven unique “wellness valleys” was initially set up for visitors.

