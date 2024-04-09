15 ladies' night dinner deals in Dubai perfect for your next get-together

Drinks and dining at a wallet-friendly price…

If you’re looking for a girls’ night out that won’t break the bank, look no further than Dubai’s epic offering of more than 100 ladies’ nights. But if you’re after a ladies’ night that comes with dinner too, we’ve rounded up the best ladies’ night dinner deals for you and your crew.

42 Midtown

Tuesdays at 42 Midtown means an incredible night out for the girlies. If you’re coming to this relaxed gastropub in The Greens for drinks only, you and your friends can enjoy free-flow wine for as little as Dhs99. If you’d prefer to stay for dinner, enjoy a three-course meal and three drinks for Dhs160.

42 midtown, Onyx Tower, The Greens, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1186. @42midtowndxb

Akira Back

There’s lots to like about Akira Back: the sleek decor, the beautiful views from the terrace, the inventive Japanese cuisine – and you can enjoy it all at their Monday ladies’ night. This rooftop spot at W Dubai – The Palm invites ladies to enjoy a menu of sharing plates, such as tuna pizza, crispy rice, eggplant miso and josper salmon alongside two hours’ of free-flowing drinks for Dhs250. The same deal is available to guys for Dhs399.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 7pm to 11pm, Mondays, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Asia Asia

A stalwart on the Dubai ladies’ night scene is Pier 7’s pan-Asian hotspot, Asia Asia. Overlooking the picturesque Dubai Marina waterfront, the terrace is the perfect alfresco spot for drinking in those beautiful views, while a refurb last year has turned the indoor space into an Instagrammable venue of cushy booths and sleek bar tables. Tuesday night is ladies’ night, where you and your gal pals will pay Dhs250 for a three-course menu and three drinks. To upgrade to include sparkling, it’s Dhs275.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 1am, Tuesday, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 423 8301. @asiaasiauae

Babiole

On the 44th floor of Hilton Habtoor City you’ll find Babiole, a Mediterranean restaurant where every night invites guests to dine, dance and party. It’s a lively spot all the way through the week, with a roster of events ranging from brunches to ladies’ night. There’s two ladies’ night dinner deals on Mondays and Fridays, with the Monday ladies’ night serving up a three-course menu and free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 12am for Dhs195. On Fridays, ladies’ night takes place from 8pm to midnight, with the same deal priced at Dhs265.

Babiole, 44th floor, Hilton Dubai Habtoor City, 7pm to 12am, Mondays, Dhs195, and 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 515 4665. @babioledubai

Bla Bla

This beachside venue dedicates Tuesday nights to the ladies. Showcasing a new menu and new entertainment, all-girl gangs can make themselves at home on Bla Bla’s al fresco terrace which boasts twinkling views of the Ain Dubai. For Dhs195, you’ll get to tuck into a three-course menu and five drinks between 6pm and 11pm. If you are in it for the long hall, ladies can head to the tent between 10pm and 12am for two additional drinks.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, 6pm to 12am, Tuesdays, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 584 411., blabladubai.ae

Couqley

We love Couqley for many reasons: their steak frites, the brilliant business lunch, their well-priced wine list… but the ladies’ night has to be one of the best value deals in the city. It’s available at their cosy bistro in JLT and the sleek brasserie in Pullman Downtown, and takes place every Thursday, and you’ll pay just Dhs119 for a main course and free-flowing wine from 7pm to 11pm. Foodie options include their signature steak frites, mushroom risotto and grilled salmon, plus you can upgrade to add a starter for Dhs39 or a side for Dhs33.

Couqley Bistro, Cluster A, JLT, and Couqley Brasserie, Pullman Downtown, Business Bay, 7pm to 11pm, Thursdays, Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Hillhouse Brasserie

Catch-up with your besties in a casual spot overlooking the greens at Dubai Hills’ popular pub, Hillhouse. A casual-chic boulangerie and brasserie, there’s a lovely outdoor terrace you can book a spot at for their ‘Ladies of the Hills’ Wednesday ladies’ night. Priced at Dhs135 for two-courses and three drinks, or Dhs150 for three-courses and three drinks, it’s a relaxed spot to dine on elevated pub classics and sip your favourite tipples with friends.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, 6pm to 10.30pm, Wednesdays, from Dhs135. Tel: (800) 323232. @hillhousedubai

Isola

Enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita at Isola, a scenic waterside restaurant at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. There’s indoor seating as well as an expansive terrace perfect for making the most of the winter months. On Tuesdays, ladies are invited to enjoy a three-course menu of their contemporary Italian dishes and three drinks for Dhsx. It’s served up to the soulful tunes of a live DJ and sax.

Isola, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Lah Lah

Be transported to Southeast Asia at the casual Zabeel House The Greens eatery, Lah Lah. An industrial-looking restaurant and terrace, it’s well known as a fuss-free spot that pairs great service with a welcoming ambience. On Wednesdays, you and your crew are invited to indulge in a three-course menu of aromatic flavours and three glasses of wine for Dhs160.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House The Greens, 6pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Mama Zonia

If you’re familiar with the ladies’ night circuit at Pier 7, you’ve likely started your night at Mama Zonia before. With its lush, amazon-inspired interiors and verdant, jungle feel, it’s a vibrant spot that celebrates the flavours of South America. The second floor Pier 7 eatery serves up ladies’ night every Tuesday, where you can tuck into a two-course menu with three drinks for Dhs155 or upgrade to three courses and it’s Dhs169. There’s plenty of entertainment from a live DJ and dancers too.

Mama Zonia, 2nd floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 240 4747. @mamazoniadxb

The Penthouse

A multi award-winning rooftop bar and club, The Penthouse brings in the crowds for its international DJs sets and weekly parties. But while you might go here to party late-night, their Tuesday ladies’ night shouldn’t be overlooked, as it pairs a three-course chef’s selection with three drinks, catwalk shows and a live DJ for Dhs150. Book ahead to snag the best tables on the terrace, which perfectly frame the Dubai Marina skyline. Oh, and dress to impress: this is a glamorous party spot.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12am, Tuesday, Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

STK

STK is a firm favourite on Dubai’s ladies’ night and party brunch scene, and most nights of the week there’s a wallet-friendly deal to sink your teeth into. A sleek steakhouse in JBR, there’s a regular rotation of resident DJs, sparkler shows and dancing on the tables guaranteed. On Tuesdays, ladies’ night isn’t just about the gals, as there’s deals for both ladies and gents. You’ll tuck into two courses of STK signature dishes and three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs275, while guys pay Dhs300 for three drinks and two courses.

STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

Topgolf

Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of gameplay in a booth that fits up to six, plus either a choice of four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a Margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 6pm to 9.45pm, Mondays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae

Torno Subito

We think we might have found the world’s only Michelin Star restaurant offering a ladies’ night – and it’s right on the beachfront of the Palm Jumeirah. Top chef Massimo Bottura’s ode to his childhood on the Italian Riviera in the 1950s is kitsch and colourful, presenting a menu of crowd-pleasing Italian eats that are hearty and comforting. On Tuesdays, head here for a set menu of Italian dishes and free-flowing bubbles for just Dhs195. But it’s not just for the ladies, gents can get in on the action with the same deal offered for Dhs295.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Ula

A rustic-luxe beach bar and restaurant on the Palm Jumeirah, Ula brings Bali vibes to the shore of Dukes The Palm. There’s so many reasons to visit this gorgeous spot, from candlelit evening brunches to bubbly breakfasts. On Thursday, ladies’ night invites you and your besties to catch-up over a two-course menu and three drinks for Dhs200.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, Thursdays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. @uladxb