Slam dunk action in Abu Dhabi shows no signs of slowing down…

Lakers legend LeBron James will head, and headline, a galaxy of basketball greats when they play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena this summer, to play two friendlies before they head off to Paris to achieve Olympic glory yet again.

Other leading names that will comprise team USA on their trip to the UAE capital include Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, and Phoenix Suns power forward, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, who led the Toronto Raptors to NBA glory in the summer of 2019, and many more, in games against Australia and Serbia on July 15 and 17, respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a preferred spot for pre-season basketball action and just as a rising hub for global sport. Last summer, the US basketball team played Greece and Germany here, and more recently, the capital city hosted the NBA Abu Dhabi Games in October with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks facing off. Only a month ago, What’s On announced the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 would feature the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets this October.

Basketball icons such as 19-time All Star Kareem Abdul Jabbar, 5-time champion Tim Hardaway and Gary Payton also made appearances last year as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract some of the biggest names in the business as part of a multi-year deal between both parties.

