With wide-ranging benefits for youth development…

The Past

Between World Cup warm-up internationals, FIBA 3×3 championships, the preseason NBA friendlies of 2022 (with more to come in 2023) and the cultural ambassadorship of balling GOAT Shaq — basketball in Abu Dhabi seems to be on something of a net-torching hot streak recently.

It’s clearly a love that’s adoringly requited because ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has just declared a multiyear collaboration which aims to benefit fans and youth basketball players.

The present

The announcement also included confirmation of the fact that ADQ would be the ‘Presenting Partner’ of ‘The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023’, which of course will feature the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, set to lock horns at Etihad Arena, on Yas Island on October 5 and 7, 2023.

The tickets aren’t on sale yet but you can register your interest on the NBA-events wesbite (there may even be presale options for those that have signed up).

The Future

These 2023 NBA preseason games have been described as part of a “multiyear collaboration between the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT)”, presented by ADQ. Though we don’t have any more information about the number or range of future NBA team engagements in Abu Dhabi, we’ve already set our expectations regulation hoop high for more of America’s dunking dynasty to make their way to the UAE capital.

We do know is that there the cooperation will extend to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in Abu Dhabi — with such community-forward initiatives as the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, NBA FIT clinics, NBA Cares events, and NBA youth basketball development camps.

Net gains all round

For those without tickets, you can still catch The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass.

Anas Albarguthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, commented: “Our track record in partnering with leading organizations to promote physical activity both on a professional and an amateur level has served to prove that sports yield tangible benefits for local communities.”

Whilst NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director Ralph Rivera said “Engaging with local communities and growing basketball at the grassroots level are cornerstones of our broader efforts to use the game to inspire and connect people in the Middle East and globally, and our collaboration with ADQ will help us teach the game and its values to the next generation of fans and players”.

Images: Getty