The long Eid holidays are here, and you may want to shuffle plans around to include Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. Why? Because the resort is opening its doors for free for a limited time.

The special treat runs for only the first three days of Eid Al Fitr. The only catch? You need to be an early bird and get to Emirates Park Zoo and Resort any time from 8am to 9am to avail.

Over these three days, there will also be a diverse range of activities which guests of all ages can partake in. It includes exhilarating animal interactions, engaging encounters and much more.

Visitors can feed koi fish, ducks, giraffes, elephants and more animals. Little ones will even be allowed to ride ponies, camels and horses and learn new skills during the educational sessions.

And there’s more! During the three days, throughout the resort, you can enjoy African drummers, animal interactive sessions, animal talks, zip lines, bee activities and more.

Since this is running over Eid, there will also be tanoura dancers, hula hooping, balloon bending, magic shows, etc.

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort in Abu Dhabi holds awards for being the best zoo operator in the Middle East, seamlessly integrating a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, cafe, catering, and pet hotel.

It is home to 250 species comprising of 1,125 animals spanning mammals, birds, reptiles and aquatic life. Visitors will be able to see animals of varying sizes from snails to the mighty elephant.

Additional encounters you will be tempted to try include lunch with the big cats, and dinner with elephants.

Guests will also be able to go on an educational journey through interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs.

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi, free entry on first three days of Eid, 8am to 9pm. @emiratesparkzoo

Images: Supplied