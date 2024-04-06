Sponsored: Get ready to wine, dine, and dance the night away in style…

DIFC’s long-standing luxe Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, consistently delivers authentic flavours and an unforgettable dining experience – whether it’s a power business lunch or a fine dining dinner. Away from the outstanding food and service, the sophisticated eatery transforms to an energetic party restaurant with live entertainment every night of the week.

Begin your week with the opulence of ORO NERO Mondays. Adorned in gold or black attire, patrons indulge in premium champagnes while sampling the finest caviar during the ‘Caviar Bump’ experience. Accompanied by live singer Arianna, DJ Joe Frattin infuses golden era hits with contemporary beats, complemented by the elegant saxophone performances of Yulia.

As the week progresses, Roberto’s keeps the party going with a variety of themed nights and entertainment. Wednesdays come alive with the infectious rhythms of latin house and percussion, featuring the dynamic duo of DJ AGO and percussionist Miti. Thursdays offer a journey into the realm of organic house with the captivating sounds of DJ Tim Davis.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, the vibe is high as DJ Joe Frattin takes the stage once again for an exhilarating open format session, keeping the dance floor alive with an eclectic mix of music. Saturdays usher in a soulful atmosphere with DJ Elie Hajjar’s Nu Disco Afro tunes, while Sundays offer a unique fusion of Arabic music curated by the talented DJ Samer Egy. Additionally, from 1pm to 4pm during Saturday brunch, guests can enjoy the dynamic sounds of DJ Joe Frattin and the captivating melodies of Singer Bibi, bringing an Italian flair to the mix

So whether you’re craving exquisite Italian cuisine, an evening of live entertainment, or simply a night of indulgence, Roberto’s has got you covered every night of the week.

Roberto’s, Gate Avenue 01, DIFC, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 386 0066. linktr.ee/robertosdubai

Images: Provided