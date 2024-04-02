Art has been my voice, allowing me to express myself in ways I couldn’t otherwise. I hope my journey inspires others and helps raise awareness about autism – Kanye…

World Autism Awareness Day falls on April 2 and to help spread awareness, we’re highlighting an art exhibition by the lovely Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke who is currently in Dubai.

Kanye, who hails from Nigeria, is an exceptional artist who is defying the odds of autism and he is showcasing his captivating works of art at an exhibition at The H Dubai. This exhibition – titled Spectrum Splendor: A Young Artist’s Journey, showcases 20 of his artworks, and you can visit only until April 5, 2024.

Kanye may only be 14 years old, but he has already made waves in Nigeria and beyond. When What’s On spoke to his mother, Dr Silvia Tago-Okeke, she told us that Kanya started drawing at the age of two, and started creating works with oil paints when he was just five.

The remarkable young artist has already won awards, and his pieces have already found their way into galleries and museums across the US, Europe, Nigeria and other parts of Africa, and even in the homes of private collectors.

He has been recognised by ATIM Top 60 Masters and he is even the recipient of the Artist of the Year award at the African Contemporary Art Festival.

Kanye’s art, not only inspires but also promotes inclusion and there’s no better place to do it than The H Dubai, the first autism-certified hotel in Dubai.

The exhibition will run until April 5, 2024 and guests who fall in love with a particular art piece are welcome to purchase it. And you’ll also be doing some good as a percentage of the proceeds from all sales will be donated to the Dubai Autism Centre.

On April 5, the lovely Kanye is taking an extra step during his time here in Dubai and will lead a workshop where he will guide and inspire the children from the Dubai Autism Center to create their very own beautiful works of art.

Want more of Kanye? Head on over to his Instagram @kanye_tagbo and support this young and upcoming great master as he continues on his artistic journey.

Beyond the exhibition…

The H Dubai has ongoing collaborations with organisations like the Dubai Autism Centre. The hotel regularly hosts craft workshops for children on the spectrum, showcasing their art and raising funds on their behalf. The staff too, have undergone specialised training to ensure they are well-versed with catering to the diverse needs of guests, making them feel valued and included.

Spectrum Splendor: A Young Artist’s Journey, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road opposite World Trade Centre, until April 5 (private event on April 2 from 8pm), Tel: (0)4 501 8888. @thehdubai

