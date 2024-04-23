The real-life Disney princess returns to Dubai this November…

Broadway & West-End lovers get excited! Award-winning superstar Lea Salonga is returning to Dubai to the Coca-Cola Arena on November 10, 2024.

Lea Salonga is making a pitstop in Dubai as part of her Stage, Screen & Everything In Between tour where she will be performing all of her classic hits.

The Tony Award-winning singer and actress Lea Salonga has performed a number of times across the city in the past. She even performed on stage once during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 12pm. A Live National presale will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 12pm until Friday, April 26 at 11.59am. Swarms of fans led to sell-out shows in the past, so if you don’t want to miss her this time, set your alarms to get those tickets.

Who is Lea Salonga?

Haven’t heard of Lea Salonga? If you’re a Disney fan, you will instantly recognise her voice.

The Filipina artist was the original star of Miss Saigon, in the role of Kim, and provided the singing voices of two Disney princesses, Jasmine and Mulan.

For theatre fans, she was also the first Asian actress to play the role of Eponine in Les Miserables on Broadway.

The singer has also starred in productions of Cinderella, My Fair Lady and Cats, as well as selling more than 19 million copies of her albums worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Filipino artists of all time.

Lea Salonga was just seven years old when she started performing in the Philippines, and she finally had her big break when she was just 17. She is the very first Asian woman ever to win a Tony for a Broadway performance; she’s a pioneer; she’s a musical legend and, in her spare time, a Disney princess.

She sold out seats at the Dubai Opera when she debuted in 2017. When she returned in 2020, she came prepared with two show dates. We are not graced with two show dates this time, so get those tickets sorted.

