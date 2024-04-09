Get ready for some noughties throwbacks…

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and rapper T.I. are set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next month.

Taking place on Sunday May 12, this will be the first time that pop icon Nicole Scherzinger and Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. have headlined together. Tickets are already on sale, priced from Dhs295 for entry level tickets, while top tier tickets are Dhs695 for the diamond seats.

Nicole Scherzinger rose to fame as the lead singer of the pop super group Pussycat Dolls, who put out some of the noughties best loved pop girlband anthems, like Don’t Cha, Stickwitu and Buttons. After the group disbanded, Scherzinger continued to put her incredible vocals into a successful solo career, releasing tracks like Stick Wit U and Heartbreaker You can expect to hear the sounds of both her solo work and her Pussycat Doll days when she hits the stage next month.

Hip-hop artist T.I, who performed alongside Sean Paul in December 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena, makes his Dubai return on May 12. He is known for hits including Live Your Life, Bring em Out, and All That She Wrote. Throughout his multi-decade music career, he has worked alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Eminem and T-Pain.

More gigs at Coca-Cola Arena

There’s a diverse array of musical masters coming to Coca-Cola Arena in the coming weeks, ensuring something for all musical tastes. On April 28, expect to hear the soulful vocals of Boyz II Men, while May 4 will see R&B sensation Jason Derulo headline. The day before Nicole Scherzinger and TI, on May 11, reggae legend Shaggy will headline the City Walk super venue, alongside Blackstreet.

Nicole Scherzinger and T.I., Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Sunday May 12, from Dhs295. coca-cola-arena.com