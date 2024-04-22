Sponsored: It’s a deal, it’s a steal, rates begin at only Dhs149…

High-fliers, we’re sure you love to travel, and we do too. In this spirit, we’re pleased to share that Air Arabia has just announced a big, exciting sale with irresistible offers and fabulous fares for you to take advantage of – here and now.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this super opportunity and get your hands on extremely affordable air tickets, with their new early bird ‘super seat sale’ offering you these unbelievable rates beginning today, April 22. With 150,000 seats up for grabs that will have you flying to any destination of your choice across their extensive network, you can grab your tickets all the way until May 5, although we recommend you secure yours now.

Wondering how low they’re willing to go? Prices begin at a sizzling Dhs149, one way. And that should come as huge news, considering Air Arabia services over 200 routes with flights operating out of its five hubs: in the UAE (in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah), Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan.

If you haven’t yet logged onto airarabia.com to grab your tickets – and choose to keep reading this piece, we’ll reiterate that the award-winning airline has this incredible offer in place just so you can achieve your travel goals and realise your wanderlust dreams. The best bit? Flights need to be taken during the time of the year that’s generally a hot favourite for travel – from October 27, 2024 to March 29, 2025.

Need we say more? Hurry and get your hands on these marvellous, marked-down flights before they’re all snapped up – because we sure will!

@airarabiagroup