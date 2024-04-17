Can’t stop, won’t stop…

There might have been torrential rainfall across Dubai, but as the city returns to normality, events and nights out are still set to go ahead this weekend.Here are 12 of the best concerts taking place in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, April 18

Gordo

Ling Ling’s haute after-hours spot, Ultra Lounge, will see a headline set from Gordo on April 18. This Hispanic producer is well versed on the global party circuit, and is known for his high-energy sets that always get the crowds going, whether he’s performing in cool clubs or at major festivals. The usual door policy applies.

Ling Ling Ultra Lounge, Atlantis The Royal, 11pm, Thursday April 18. @linglingultralounge

Seth Troxler

Taking over the decks at Raspoutine for one night only is American DJ and Producer Seth Troxler. Internationally renowned, Troxler has performed at the likes of Tomorrowland, Glastonbury, Coachella, and now Raspoutine Dubai.

Seth Troxler, Raspoutine, DIFC, 12am, Thursday April 18. Tel: (0)4 272 5373 @raspoutine.dubai

Zara Larsson

Swedish icon Zara Larsson will be hosting a concert at Global Village Dubai for a killer performance this weekend. She will be performing on the main stage from 8pm, and best of all entry to the concert is included in the regular ticket price. You will know Zara Larsson for her incredible hits including Lush Life, which was her first track back in 2015 and skyrocketed her to fame.

Zara Larsson, Global Village, 6pm, Thursday April 18, from Dhs22.50. globalvillage.ae

Friday, April 19

The Kid Laroi

Australian singer-songwriter and rapper and Justin Bieber protege, The Kid Laroi’s concert in Dubai is his first performance in the region and will be hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena this weekend. Despite being just 20 years old, The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has enjoyed massive success in the music scene over the last three years. When he performs at the Coca-Cola Arena this April, fans can expect to hear all these tracks from the Aussie music star, plus hopefully some new material from his debut album, The First Time.

The Kid Laroi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Friday April 19, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

Marco Carola

Italian DJ icon Marco Carola will bring his Music On event back to Dubai on Friday April 19, headlining at Soho Garden super venue, Hive. Marco Carola goes b2b with London-based Pawsa, with supporting sets from Gordo and Sam Farsio.

Marco Carola, Music On, Hive, Soho Garden, Meydan, 10pm, Friday April 19, from Dhs200. platinumlist.net

Tyga

Taking to the Zero Gravity stage this April 19, get ready for an evening of Loco Contigo. If you don’t know who Tyga is, other than being an ex of the Kar-Jenner clan, he is known for some pretty banging songs such as Ayy Macarena, Taste, and Chosen. He has also worked alongside artists including Ty Dolla $ign, J Balvin, and Doja Cat.

Tyga at Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, 6pm, Friday April 19, tickets from Dhs199. dubai.platinumlist.net

Central Cee

Central Cee is set to perform at Sky2.0 Dubai on Saturday, April 20 and you can still book a table. You will know the UK rapper Central Cee is known for countless incredible tracks including Commitment Issues, Doja and Sprinter featuring Dave. He first rose to fame thanks to his breakout tracks Day In The Life and Loading.

Central Cee at Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, 10pm, Saturday April 20, from Dhs500 for walk-in inclusive of three drinks. @sky2.0dubai

Black Coffee and &Me

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. Welcoming the return of the Dubai season for the final few weeks before summer, he’ll be gracing the decks of White Dubai Harbour once again, on Saturday, April 20. He will be joined by & Me who is one-quarter of the incredible group, Kleinemusik.

Black Coffee and &Me, White Dubai Harbour, 6pm, Saturday April 20, from Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Luciano

Another massive DJ headlines FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s Saturday Bohemia festival on April 20, this time its the turn of visionary Swiss maestro, Luciano. Bringing his unique blend of minimalistic techno and fiery Latin rhythms to Beach by FIVE, the usual entries prices apply, with rates from Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for gents, inclusive of three drinks.

Luciano at Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 1pm, Saturday April 20, from Dhs150. @beachbyfive

Roger Sanchez

Known for his Grammy Award-winning remix of Hella Good by No Doubt, DJ Roger Sanchez will be taking on BCH:CLB for an afternoon and evening of unmatched vibes on Saturday April 20. Reserve a lounger for a day of tunes by the pool, or in the vibrant, rainbow-hued restaurant and make the most of the Mediterranean menu.

Roger Sanchez, BCH:CLB, W The Palm, 11am, Saturday April 20. Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb

Pub in the Park

A family-friendly festival taking place over two days, Pub in the Park is a festival for families, foodies and live music lovers. Day one will see performances from throwback acts including Heather Small – famous for the hit track, Proud; and rapper Professor Green, set to perform hits including x and y. Then on Sunday, closing out the show will be pop-rockers Scouting for Girls, as well as Dancing In The Moonlight hitmakers, Toploader. Expect tipples from ten bars, and a choice of dining from some 20 food stations put on by JA The Resort. For little ones, there will be a dedicated kids’ area with crafts, games, Bouncy Castles, and more. Tickets start from Dhs100, with under fives free.

Pub in the Park, Dubai Media City Ampitheatre, 2pm to 11pm, Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21, from Dhs100. pubinthepark.ae

Offset

Dubai petrol heads, gear up for cars, street culture, music and more as Offset returns to P7 Arena for two days on April 20 and 21. Get creative and try your hand at graffiti, enter a street dance competition, or watch the pros soar at the skating and BMX areas – all while you admire some of the region’s most jaw-dropping cars. Then stick around for the after-party as this cool carpark turns into a big night out, with performances on April 20 from regional artist Tac and DJs Mixed Feelings: Mister Mistry & AY the Producer in collaboration with Karak Nights.

Offset DXB, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 3pm to 9pm, after party 9pm to 3am, April 20, from Dhs50. platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied and social