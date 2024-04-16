Succulent steaks, exciting eats and marina views are the order of the day…

We stroll down the line of restaurants lining the Al Bateen Marina on a sunny spring afternoon in the capital, excited to explore what one of its exciting new grillhouse concepts packs. Minutes later, we make our way through an al fresco arrangement, as we’re introduced to fine North African décor and Arabian inspiration that set the tone at r&b grillhouse.

Chic and contemporary, there are no frills here, with earthy tones and marina air quickly reminding you this has the potential to be a great spot for a catchup, lunchtime on a weekday or of course, an ornate dinner. Make your order, and while the chefs are putting your meal together, stroll around and appreciate the North African-inspired art that adorns their walls. This is a friendly, casual dining experience while you sit either indoors, or alfresco with a laid-back marina vibe.

What’s On the Menu?

You get everything you’d expect at a steakhouse, and more. With global flavours that will accommodate you no matter what cuisine you lean towards, flip open their menu and pick from a selection of juicy steaks, grills, ribs, burgers, or just lighter bites. For the fitness-focused, there’s a great pick of protein bowls that includes grilled chicken and wild mushroom selections.

We’re here for lunch on a weekday and begin with timeless appetisers in the flame-grilled chicken wings (Dhs38) with house chili sauce, as well as the salt and pepper calamari (Dhs45), served with chili glaze. These timeless classics don’t disappoint, especially since we’re fans of a little spice. We’re also all about balance, and order the chicken bowl (Dhs58) next, as grilled chicken fingers, a generous portion of grains, edamame, avocado and more eliminate any guilt we might’ve felt with our appetisers. Healthful, bountiful and refreshing, it accomplishes exactly what you seek from a protein bowl, and we’re very impressed with their portion size. Again, there’s the sriracha sauce.

When we’re ready for meatier picks, the wagyu cheese and caramelized onion burger (Dhs85) arrives, showcasing the diversity of their kitchen. All else aside, we feel the freshness of a carefully grilled 200g Australian wagyu cheese patty, and with our tastebuds primed we order the beef short ribs (Dhs250), served with homemade basting. Did we say this spot was all about global flavours?

If you’re on the go and can’t pick between a refreshing beverage or a delightful dessert, no matter. Order their cookies-and-cream thick shake (Dhs40), sift through the whipped cream, and feel like you’re downing a classic malt at a diner, as you wrap up a satisfying session of hearty, grilled indulgence.

What’s On Verdict: Enjoy laid-back vibes on the marina as you dig into a fine selection of meats at this relaxed new grillhouse in the capital.

R&B Grillhouse, Marsa Al Bateen Wharf, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)02 681 4314. @rnbgrillhouseuae

Images: supplied