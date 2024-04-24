What can be better than a good burger? A good burger in one of the most beautiful buildings in the world…

Beloved burger brand, SALT has launched a new concept at the stunning Museum of the Future which will see you dining on exclusive items from some of the best chefs in Dubai.

Aptly named Salt at the Museum, the restaurant is located on the ground floor of the futuristic museum. From April to June 2024 you will tuck into dishes prepared by Dubai-based powerhouse chef and restaurateur Akmal Anuar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALT (@findsalt)

The Singaporean chef is a powerhouse and well-known name in the culinary scene here in Dubai. He has 20 years of experience behind him and for this concept, he has made a signature line-up of dishes you must try.

He has worked in multiple award-winning restaurants in Singapore and the Middle East, before starting White Rice – a boutique hospitality company specializing in creating bespoke food-centric experiences. If you haven’t heard of White Rice, you would have surely heard of the names that have come out from it including MENA’s 50 Best 3 Fils, the one Michelin-starred 11 Woodfire, two Bib Gourmand Japanese restaurants, Goldfish, and OTORO.

Each chef will take the helm of the concept for three months, so while it’s for a limited time, it’s more than enough time to book a table for one night in your busy schedule.

Speaking on the highly anticipated collaboration, Chef Akmal Anuar stated, ‘This is such an incredible new concept, taking two iconic Dubai names and creating something new, and I’m delighted to be a part of it. The objective for my menu items was to exceed expectations and honor the roots of SALT, but to add a playful and elevated twist to suit the location. This will be an entirely new concept for SALT, and the dishes need to feel fresh and inventive. I have created something aligned with the Museum of the Future and showcase what brings out the best in me and SALT.’

The next regional chef will take over from July which will be announced closer to the date. And yes, we are keeping our eyes on the announcement.

SALT at the Museum, Museum of the Future, near Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, daily 11am to 12am, @saltatthemuseum

Images: Supplied