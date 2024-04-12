Sponsored: Four fantastic venues…

Step into Anantara The Palm Resort’s exclusive culinary week, taking place from April 15 to 21. The Anantara Restaurant Week will bring together the very best of the the property’s gastronomic wizards and for a week-long event, where diners are invited to taste the world.

Indulge in expertly crafted, carefully curated three-course meals across four of Anantara’s most celebrated dining venues for just Dhs185 each. Each restaurant will out their best dish forward, showcasing their unique flair and signature delicacies.

Revo Café

Sample the Scandinavian salmon medley or the aromatic mushroom cappuccino, and main course offerings like the atlantic salmon or the perfectly prepared grilled minute steak. Desserts include coconut passion pudding or the indulgent gluten-free chocolate cake.

Bushman’s

Get a taste of the antipodean with appetisers like the new seasons asparagus velouté or the charred skirt tataki, the josper roasted grass-fed fillet steak. Conclude with a warm macadamia brownie or the tangy lime crème brulé.

The Beach House

The Beach House offers a beachfront dining experience with starters like truffle and mushroom arancini or cured duck and cantaloupe, pan-seared red snapper or grilled wagyu tenderloin, followed by a sweet finish with the almond-choco raspberry treat or zesty citrus tart.

Mekong

Try starters like prawn toast and chicken satay, followed by flavourful mains like chicken egg noodles or red curry chicken. Indulge in a dessert of mango sticky rice or pandan brûlée to complete your Asian culinary journey.

Revo Café, Mekong, The Beach House and Bushman’s, Anantara The Palm Resort, Apr 15 to 21, Dhs185 for a three-course meal, anantara.com, @anantaradubai

Images: Supplied