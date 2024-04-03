But when? Where? Time to jump in the Mystery Machine and find out gang…

Scooby Doo and The Lost City of Gold is coming to Abu Dhabi this month to the glittering Etihad Arena. The live touring stage spectacular will take place for three days over the Eid holidays from April 12 to 14.

The production will employ cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping, as we follow everyone’s favourite Great Dane and the gang as they travel to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.

And they would have got away with it too, if it wasn’t for us pesky What’s On kids.

Scooby-facts

Scooby-Doo is the stuff of kid’s entertainment iconhood, with various incarnations of animation and live-action TV shows and movies having lit up our screens since 1969.

The main premise is that the titular character, Scooby-Doo – a talking, incurably hungry great dane with a speech impediment and a pathological fear of literally anything that isn’t a snack; and his rag-tag team of amateur sleuths, go around solving monster mysteries. Which, working from memory, seemed to involve abandoned fairgrounds at an alarmingly high frequency.

*You can look forward to these exciting concerts, shows and festivals in Abu Dhabi*

The other members of the gang are horticulture enthusiasts and co-snack CEO – Shaggy, Daphne and Fred who form the investigative backbone of the team, and the super smart Velma – focus of many-a-teenage crush.

Ruh-roh-RAGGY

For this, live action, family-friendly stage show, the gang are on the Incan trail of a series of mysterious events in South America — a music festival is being haunted by the spectre of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold), and it’s putting a considerable dent in the event’s PnL. Zoiks, sounds like we’ve got ourselves a mystery, gang.

**SPOILER WARNING** Whilst we haven’t seen the show, previous behaviour is the strongest single indicator of future behaviour. So there are a couple of common themes we’re likely to see. Whilst appearing paranormal, the culprit and their ruse is likely to be completely mundane. Despite a vastly inferior work ethic, Scooby and Shaggy will almost certainly solve the mystery, by accident, whilst running away or searching for/eating snacks. The perp will be caught, unmasked and found to be someone we have met earlier in the story, only too willing to explain their motive for the crimes as well as the (not magic) method for how they were achieved.

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold was created by Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson and produced by Monlove in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 12 to 14, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

Images: supplied