Embrace the Seoul lifestyle in Dubai…

Love everything Korean? You don’t want to miss this upcoming festival, Seoul My Soul in Dubai at The Agenda next month.

The event takes place over two days on Monday, May 6 and 7 and there are plenty of activities to look forward to – all of which offer a taste of the Seoul lifestyle. The venue will open at 4pm on May 6, and at 2pm on May 7.

The best news? The event is free to attend, but you do have to register here. You can only register for two people max, so ensure you have enough bookings for the whole crew. Do note, tickets may run out due to limited availability.

The event is organised by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization, so you know it will be an authentic experience.

Here’s what to expect

Concerts

Dubai knows its residents love the K-Pop world, and has hosted huge groups in the past. So of course you can expect to sing and dance to some popular tunes at Seoul My Soul in Dubai.

Popular K-Pop idol groups Oh My Girl and Kard (pictured above) will not only perform at the event but will even meet fans, have photo sessions and more. Oh My Girl will perform on May 6, and Kard on May 7.

Pop-ups

Across the venue, visitors can check out several pop-ups offering a taste of Seoul’s lifestyle. Expect everything from beauty to fashion and goods and much more. And of course, you can expect to tuck into some delicious Korean snacks.

Win big

Dreaming of Seoul? Head to the festival for a chance to win a round-trip flight from Dubai to Seoul at the festival and make your dreams come true.

For more information, visit this link here.

Seoul My Soul in Dubai, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, May 6 and 7, free but registrations required, dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Getty Images and Instagram