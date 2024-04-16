Do you love the world of animation? Don’t miss this event…

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is bringing back the Sharjah Animation Conference for a second time with a huge line-up of activities. Taking place from May 1 to 5, 2024 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, visitors can expect over 60 activities led by renowned animators, artists, creatives, and industry leaders.

You will meet directors and artists from major global companies including Disney, Warner Bros, and more. Want to meet other like-minded leaders and attendees? Sony will host a rich program where you can mingle and expand your network.

Expect skill-building workshops, insightful panel discussions, and inspiring talks. The topics span several interests within the creative sphere from animation to background design, character shaping, performance and storytelling.

At Innovative Lab, where the workshops take place you will learn Concept Frames Art and Perspective, Quick Introduction to Background Design, and From Word to Vision: Visualising Narratives with Storyboard Pro. An expert will guide you, so you’re in good hands.

For visitors with a hidden sketching skill, there are workshops on shaping characters, posing in animation, and more and they will led by experienced artists and animators like Sandro Cleuzo known for his work from Mary Poppins Returns (2018); The Iron Giant (1999) and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022), John Pomeroy who has worked on Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, and Nick Ranieri who has won awards for Hercules’ Hades.

More creative sessions span story crafting, mastering audiovisual rights and more.

For music fans, there are 5 captivating music concerts set to take place performed by the Florence Pops Orchestra. It will feature a Japanese and Games Soundtracks Concert, where attendees can enjoy the enchanting music from iconic Japanese games and anime.

Ticket prices vary and there are different packages with prices starting from Dhs200. See the packages available here.

For more information, visit sharjahanimation.com.

Sharjah Animation Conference, Expo Centre Sharjah, Al Khan, Sharjah, May 1 to 5, sharjahanimation.com.

