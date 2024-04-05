Try something new…

Heading out of Dubai over the long Eid break? Add Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah to your itinerary as they have a brand new attraction: Big Balloon Ride.

Located in the vibrant and buzzing destination of the cultural capital, the ride offers a birdseye view of the Sharjah skyline. Expect to see views of the beautiful Sharjah Mosque, the Water Fountain show and more.

The new experience takes to the sky for the very first time over Eid, so if you do hop onboard you’ll be one of the first people to try it out.

The helium-inflated tethered balloon ride will take you up 200 feet in the sky while you will be safely tethered to the ground. Each ride lasts six minutes and will cost you Dhs100 per person. If you are a UAE resident, use your Emirates ID to get a discount and pay just Dhs70 per person. Book your spots here.

Do note, the Balloon Ride accommodates passengers of all ages but babies will have to be placed in a baby harness for their safety. It is also the only balloon ride designed for safe wheelchair access.

Big Balloon Ride also plans to launch three more sites across the UAE in 2024, with two additional sites planned for 2025. Stay tuned!

And there’s more to do…

At the take-off point, there’s plenty more to do for the whole family. The Big Balloon Carnival offers a number of other fun activities and amenities including VR Games, a trampoline, Go-Karts, arcade games, a soft play area, train rides, fun watersports, bumper cars and more. There’s even a room where you can host private parties.

To fuel up, there are food stations where you can enjoy your meal with views of the waterfront.

Al Majaz Waterfront, Khalid Lake Trail, Sharjah, launching over Eid, Dhs100 per person and Dhs70 if you are a UAE resident, @bigballoonride

Images: Supplied