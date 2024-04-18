Sponsored: It’s the ultimate day-to-night spot…

Bla Bla is the hottest day-to-night destination on JBR. With 21 bars, a restaurant dedicated to international cuisines, a nightclub and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else.

Nestled against the backdrop of the famous Ain Dubai, the choice is yours – whether you’re after casual dining, a big night out, sundowners with the girls or a day in the sun, Bla Bla has got you covered.

All about that beach life

The beach club boasts a sparkling azure pool, Bali-style beach bar and a dedicated pool bar. Wherever you perch up – from the plush loungers to the VIP cabanas – stunning views, cool tunes, and guaranteed good times await.

Week days start from Dhs200 per person fully redeemable, while weekend pool passes are priced from Dhs300, also redeemable.

A day for everybody

On Tuesdays, ladies can enjoy pool access and unlimited house drinks, plus a dish each for only Dhs150. Get in at 10am and stay until 4pm.

Fridays at Bla Bla means unlimited drinks and pool access from 1pm to 5pm for Dhs349. The afternoon will be brought to life with DJs and samba dancers roaming around.

Ladies, there’s a second day just for you. Enjoy three free drinks and sun loungers, on Saturdays from 10am to 3pm. Gents can join as well at regular price of Dhs300 fully redeemable.

Then round out the weekend on Sunday with a pool brunch and all-inclusive food and drink for Dhs285 for soft or Dhs399 for house.

Bla Bla Pool and Beach Club, The Beach, JBR, open 10am to sunset, Mon to Fri Dhs200 fully redeemable, Sat and Sun Dhs300 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

