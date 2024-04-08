Several of the city’s most popular Thai restaurants go all-out for the occasion…

Songkran, Thai New Year, is held on April 13 each year – but the festivities typically take place from April 12 to 14, which just so happens to be over a weekend this year.

If you’re looking to celebrate in style in Dubai, check out these Songkran events in Dubai.

Mekong

One of Dubai’s most beloved Thai restaurants, Mekong invites the city to celebrate Songrkan in Dubai from April 13 to 15. As well as being able to enjoy all of the signature dishes from their a la carte menu, the colourful restaurant at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort will showcase some traditional rituals and vibrant festivities that make this an unforgettable celebration of renewal and joy. Expect to dine on dishes such as the Mekong satay, Tom Yum Goong soup, and fragrant Thai curries.

Mekong, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, April 13 to 15. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @mekongdubai

Pai Thai

Against the backdrop of the pretty Madinat Jumeirah waterways, Pai Thai’s head chef Amara Mahayothee and her culinary brigade will serve up a special Songkran menu from April 10 to 18, bringing together flavours from across Thailand’s culinary regions. Specials include Gai Gor Rae, a spicy grilled chicken with red curry paste and coconut milk; and Geang Hang Lae, a beef curry with ginger, peanut and tamarind that’s a speciality of Thailand’s northern regions.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, 6pm to 11.30pm, April 10 to 18. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Thai Kitchen

In the pretty surrounds of Park Hyatt Dubai’s authentic Thai eatery, Thai Kitchen, diners can look forward to three days of celebratory set menus from April 13 to 15. Priced from Dhs99, the menus will start with favourites like Som Tum, green papaya salad topped with peanuts, tamarind and fish sauce; and Tom Kha Gai Mapraw Orn, a chicken coconut soup with galangal and mushrooms served beautifully in a coconut shell, reminiscent of the vibrant streets of Thailand. For mains, options include Gai Yang, a grilled BBQ chicken with a special chee frang dip; Pad Thai served with spicy minced beef tenderloin, or Thai green curry. To end the festive night on a sweet note, guests can indulge in desserts such as the classic sticky rice.

Thai Kitchen, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, 6pm to 11.30pm, April 13 to 15, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. dubaicreekresort.com

Tong Thai

In honor of the Thai New Year, Tong Thai invites diners to embark on an opulent Songkran Festival dining experience available for three nights only from April 13 to 15. The four-course set menu, priced at Dhs245 per person features an array of exciting Thai flavours, served up in a setting that will be especially decorated for the festival. It begins with appetisers like Kanom Jeeb Phak, vegetable dumplings with spicy dark soy; and Kao Lao Nua, a braised beef shortrib soup. For mains, expect options like Gang Phed Gai, red chicken curry; and Nua Phad Samoon Prai, a wok-fried beef tenderloin in oyster sauce For dessert, it’s a Pandan flavoured cendol with crushed ice and coconut syrup.

Tong Thai, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, 6pm to 12am, April 13 to 15, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. marriott.com