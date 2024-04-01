The best restaurants in Dubai to book this month…

From international sensations to home-grown gems, there are plenty of exciting openings in the restaurant world this month. And, if these latest openings share one thing in common, it’s that they should be added to your to-dine lists immediately.

Here are 6 places to book a table this April:

Kokoro Handroll Bar

Chopsticks at the ready… Dubai’s first-ever Japanese handroll bar has opened its doors in Alserkal Avenue. The chef-founded restaurant hails from Houston, Texas and was brought to Dubai by the team behind Pinza and Fiya. From the playful nigiri to crunchy handrolls, Kokoro promises to “break all the sushi norms” transforming the finest cuts of fish into culinary masterpieces that are a fusion of innovation and flavour.

Kokoro, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Open Weds to Sun, 12pm to 10pm. No reservations. @kokoro.dxb

SHIMA

From the culinary masters behind Chic Nonna comes SHIMA, the first piece of the drinking and dining puzzle Mine & Yours are creating at One Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection residences. Backdropped by sweeping skyline views, this modern Japanese eatery serves up a menu of contemporary and avant-garde dishes that put best-in-class, seasonal ingredients centre stage. Pick from made-to-order sushi fro the sushi bar, with an array of nigiri and maki rolls; or opt for heated sharing plates like the ise ebi tempura, lobster tempura with black truffle and coral mayo; or the king crab leg, cooked in robata with kanimiso, mirin hollandaise, Amalfi lemon gel and togarashi. Book a table on the terrace to make the most of the winter weather, or dine indoors where the sleek and sophisticated interiors are laced with pops of pink.

SHIMA, One Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)56 731 0909. @shimarestaurantdubai

Ronin

Inside the hotly-anticipated FIVE LUXE JBR, the swanky hotel’s Japanese fusion eatery, Ronin, is now open to guests daily from 7pm to 2am. The fun fine-dining restaurant has six seating options to choose from including the live cooking Teppanyaki station, the central lounge, pagoda style dining, the private dining room, and at the bar. The menu, helmed by Iron Chef Thailand winner chef Sin Keun Choi, promises flavourful Japanese cuisine in a stunning beachfront setting.

Ronin, FIVE LUXE, JBR, off Dubai Marina. Daily 7pm to 2am. luxejbr.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Osteria Funkcoolio

Chef Akmal Anuar has unveiled plans for an exciting new restaurant in Dubai, and it’s set to open later this month. Known for his inventive, unlicensed Japanese restaurants, for his latest venture chef Akmal is turning his attention to Italian cuisine. The new Osteria Funkcoolio will have seating for just 30 guests, and while Italian flavours will be at the beating heart of the menu, chef Akmal isn’t moving entirely away from the Japanese cuisine he’s known and loved for. The new Port De La Mer eatery will instead serve ‘innovative Itameshi creations,’ which the chef describes as a collision of Italian cuisine and the best of Japanese Kyoto ingredients. So, we can’t wait to see what this menu looks like.

Osteria Funkcoolio, Port De La Mer, Jumeirah 1, opening April 2024. @funkcoolio

Lila Molino

Just over a year ago, Chef Shaw Lash and her husband Tarek introduced Dubai to an authentic taste of Mexico with the region’s first wood-fired taqueria, Lila Taqueria. Now, ready to wow Dubai foodies all over again, the couple are set to open their second concept – Lila Molino. In the past 12 months, Lila Taqueria has become renowned for its genuine Mexican flavours, quality locally sourced ingredients, warm atmosphere, and, not to mention, its iconic homemade corn tortillas made daily from Mexican heirloom corn. Soon-to-open in Alserkal Avenue, Lila Molino will feature a café serving freshly ground single-origin beans from Mexico, a concept store selling handpicked Mexican pottery and dinnerware, and a huge restaurant upstairs serving its moreish wood-fired tacos, tostadas, churros, and more. Vamos!

Lila Molino & Café, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Opening April 2024. @lilamolino

Three Cuts

Three Cuts is a new licensed steakhouse set to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. A home-grown concept by father and son Joe and Jason Bassili, the steakhouse will blend laid-back elegance with a touch of old-school design featuring intimate booth seating, a chef’s table, a bar, stunning outdoor terrace, and a hidden speakeasy club. The menu will focus on – you guessed it – three cuts of meat: sirloin, tenderloin, and ribeye, along with chef’s selections and a raw bar offering fresh seafood.

Three Cuts, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening April 2024. @threecutsdxb

