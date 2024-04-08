The white collar fight night will see amateur fighters face off on April 26…

The Burj Khalifa is home to an impressive number of feats and world firsts. And another will take place this April, as the world’s tallest tower plays host to its first boxing event.

Taking place on Friday April 26, OnlyComms live sporting events company will host a white collar boxing night at Armani Pavilion, where a dozen bouts will take place against the backdrop of the glittering Burj Khalifa.

Two dozen budding athletes from the real estate, recruitment and finance sectors from real estate titans like Allsopp&Allsopp, Betterhomes and Haus & Haus will take to the ring later this month. Each has been through an intensive 10-week training camp at Dubai Marina’s JC boxing academy to prepare for the fight night, and will be split into two teams facing off on the night. There will be 12 fights in total, including one female fight.

“With Dubai a destination for world-class events, we hope this Fight Night will not only captivate boxing fans in the city but also inspire individuals to pursue their passion for sport,” comments James McDonald, co-founder of OnlyComms.

Tickets for the event start from Dhs440 for general access, or there are also upgrades to add on a three-hour unlimited drinks package for Dhs715. If you want to go VIP, then tickets are Dhs1,320, including access to the VIP area and three hours of unlimited drinks. With all tickets, you’ll also get entry into the after-party at Burj Kahlifa’s 3BK restaurant and lounge.

This will be the fourth Fight Night event in the OnlyComms series, with details of the fifth and final Fight Night unveiled on April 26.

OnlyComms presents Fight Night, Armani Pavilion, Burj Khalifa, 5.45pm, Friday April 26, from Dhs440. Tickets via ticketsfy.net, @onlysportsuae