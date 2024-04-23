It’s a must try, for every resident of Dubai…

There are some iconic brunches in Dubai that have stood the test of time and are quintessentially Dubai. While our style of brunching may have changed throughout the years from a buffet walk-around style to a sit-down set menu – these iconic brunches in Dubai prevail.

Bubbalicious at The Westin Mina Seyahi

If you know, you know – it’s pretty much a staple in the Dubai brunch scene. Bubbalicious has been around for many a year and has stood the test of time. Wander around the different sections of the dining scene of the hotel and delight in all sorts of quintessential Dubai brunch dishes. We’re talking sushi, roasts, cheese boards, and a dessert section that will make your heart sing.

Bubbalicious, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Spa, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 for children under 12, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 Prosecco and house, Dhs695 Champagne. marriott.com

Brasserie 2.0 at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

Yet another walk-around buffet brunch that has been in circulation for a while is the JBR must-try, Brasserie 2.0. Sit outside with stunning views or in a chic indoor environment. The impressive buffet is the cherry on the cake, choose from your choice of incredible salad bars to a beautiful seafood selection.

Brasserie 2.0, Al Mamsha Street, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Sat 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs250 per child, Dhs475 soft, Dhs675 house, Dhs850 premium. brasserie2point0.com

Saffron Brunch 2.0 at Atlantis The Palm

This adults-only brunch is a quintessential and iconic Dubai brunch that is known for being the craziest brunch in Dubai. Found inside the Saffron all-day diner of Atlantis The Palm, this brunch is one that cannot be described but simply experienced. All that can be said is to hold onto your hats because it’s a wild ride.

Saffron 2.0, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 house, Dhs535 sparkling. @saffronbrunch

Traiteur at Park Hyatt

One of Dubai’s longest-standing brunches, this one is for the foodies. Traiteur is yet another buffet brunch which takes place on the gorgeous terrace overlooking the Dubai Creek Marina. The outdoor brunch is a winter affair, with incredibly crafted drinks and all your favourite dishes.

Traiteur, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek Club street, Port Saeed, Sat 1pm to 4pm during the winter, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs825 Champagne, Dhs925 premium Champagne. hyattrestaurants.com

Wanderlust by Candypants at JW Marriott Marquis

Yet another iconic party brunch that comes from the Candypants legends. We’re talking Barney the dinosaur wandering around as you walk through the kitchens. Different cocktail stations are posted around the brunch making it perfect to grab a drink in one hand and a plate full of sushi, quintessential British bites and fantastic desserts in the other hand.

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Yalumba at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Known for being the party brunch that started party brunching in Dubai. Yalumba has since taken a more family-friendly approach on Sundays where the little ones are welcome – combining the iconic brunch with fun for everyone. But don’t worry the Saturday brunchology brunch is also still available for those looking for a party.

Yalumba, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport road, Garhoud, Sat 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs275. yalumbadubai.com

Images: Supplied