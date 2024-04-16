More than meets the eye (and mouth)…

We all know about Al Seef. This 1.8km stretch is Dubai’s gateway into its past, welcoming visitors from in and out of the country to witness what the city was like many a year ago, before the glittering, cloud-chasing skyline appeared on the horizon. While this vibrant district is the place to be for all things local and historical, there is an impressive array of dining options to satiate all the moods of your appetite as you explore. Casual cafe date, fancy sit-down dinner or street-style indulgence – you’ll find it all.

Here are 10 spots to dine at in Al Seef.

Wokyo Noodle Bar

Nothing beats a hot, hearty and comforting bowl of ramen, and Wokyo Noodle Bar offers a noodle fix like no other. The noodle bar is known for its Sapporo-style ramen with a broth that is slow-cooked for 10 hours and poured over a wok sizzling with fresh vegetables and authentic ramen noodles. Other side dishes you need to try include chicken gyoza, homemade spring rolls and a tteokbokki that will leave you licking the bowl. The restaurant is also vegan-friendly, if that’s how you roll.

@wokyo

Al Fanar Restaurant and Cafe

If you’re looking to keep up with the theme of the location and sample some authentic Emirati flavours, sit down to dinner at Al Fanar Restaurant and Cafe. The venue offers traditional local delicacies with a selection of fresh seafood from grilled prawns, kingfish biryani, fish machboos, grilled seabream, and more on the menu. The restaurant even does all-day breakfast with a selection of popular dishes like shahshooka, keema, and even breakfast trays which can feed two people.

@alfanarrestaurant

Doors Freestyle Grill

Brought to you by acclaimed Chef Kemal Çeylan, Doors Freestyle Grill is located in the heart of the Al Seef district. It features a freestyle grill concept, which is sure to be fun with a big crowd and, serves premium cuts of meat and seafood grilled to perfection. Salads, sides and desserts complete the menu. Doors is a waterfront destination, and spanning 12,000 square feet of space, it’s quite the spectacle. Outdoor terrace seating, a mixology lab, a sheesha lounge and a VVIP private majlis – she’s fancy.

@doors.dubai

Skafos

Every good old Dubai district needs to have its own Mediterranean spot – the people here love that stuff. In Al Seef, head on over to Skafos, located in Canopy by Hilton, a stunning waterfront hotel. Celebrate the Mediterranean way of living with beautiful sweeping views of the Dubai Creek and tuck into delicious fare. Whether you want brunch, drinks, paella or seesha, they have it all here.

@skafosdxb

The Stuffed Burger Co.

Fast food but make it elevated. The Stuffed Burger Co. is the spot for you if you’re looking for a casual bite, although there is nothing simple about these bangin’ burgers. They may be served quick but they taste gourmet and are as hearty as one would hope. In the old world ambiance of Al Seef, it’s quite the experience and they have some great starters, sides and drinks to go with your burger. Visit anytime, because burgers are good for any meal – breakfast, lunch and dinner.

@stuffedburgerco

Haleeb O Heil

Another taste of local goodness, this restaurant and cafe honours Kuwaiti cuisine with a penchant for sweet things. The spot offers a drool-worthy choice of desserts, both traditional and typical, alongside a delicious breakfast menu and other savoury fare. The waterfront cafe makes for an idyllic meal, and they also offer catering services, should you require.

@haleeboheil

Hakiki

Some more dessert for you – there can never be enough sugary goodness. Hakiki serves authentic and guaranteed-to-be-delicious baklava and Turkish desserts. All those pictures and videos you’ve seen of sweet, syrup-laden morsels of filo pastry covered in pistachio come to life at this spot, along with Turkish tea and they even have a Turkish ice cream stand right outside. It’s different from the regular stuff and definitely worth a try. Pair your baklava with some ice cream for a top-notch dessert combination.

@hakiki_uae

ILA

This is your contemporary diner. ILA Restaurant and Cafe just sort of serves everything, from cheesy pastas to mixed grills and pizzas to burgers and even an array of grilled seafood. If you’ve got a big group and can’t really decide what to eat, this is a great spot, for it will satisfy every craving on the table. The vibes are laidback, and with great views of the Dubai Creek, this is a place you can’t go wrong with.

@ilarestaurantandcafe

Chokhi Dhani

For a taste of authentic Indian cuisine, head over to Chokhi Dhani, where a lavish welcome awaits. The spot serves traditional Rajasthani food and vibes, with live folk music to accompany the experience.Dishes from the historical princely state make an appearance, as well as from across the subcontinent for true Marwari flavours. Think huge thalis, rotis laden with butter and ghee, and pot curries.

@chokhidhanidubai

Nablus

Nablus will take you back to the namesake city, once historical, now modern, on the northern West Bank of Palestine. This is the origin of the much-loved kanafeh, the sweet dish with countless renditions now available. The feeling one gets here is that of ancient Nablus’ alleyways and brick roads, and the traditional cuisine that lived in them. Try all the authentic Palestinian fare and don’t forget to end with the Nablusi kanafeh.

@nablus.kanafeh

@alseefdubai

Images: Supplied/Socials