The way movies are meant to be watched…

Love a luxury cinema experience? You’ll want to book tickets to see a movie at the all-new THEATRE by VOX Cinemas.

After considering the customer’s feedback, VOX Cinemas levelled up on its offering. So, if you’ve tried THEATRE before and enjoyed your time, the new experience will be even better.

Here’s what you can expect

The experience

Pre the movie, head to the lounge and enjoy movie-related digital artwork, and chill with mates over billiards.

Inside the cinema, after considering customer feedback, THEATRE has introduced a new class of premium seating with more space for food, drinks and personal items. It will also offer couples and families more privacy.

All auditoriums will showcase reclining heated seats with plush blankets and pillows to keep you nice and cosy.

There will be wireless chargers, swivel tables and personal lighting. There are several seating configurations to choose from – single, double, or group seating of four. You will also find privacy screens between the armrests of neighbouring guests.

New food and drinks

In-house chefs have put together a gourmet menu featuring a range of culinary creations and hand-crafted mocktails. You can enjoy the bites and sips in the private lounge, or from the comfort of your seats in the auditorium using the on-demand waiter service.

Latest technology

VOX Cinemas has enhanced its infrastructure to provide an unparalleled audio-visual experience that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and visual artistry. THEATRE will feature 4K Laser Projector and Dolby Atmos Sound providing stunning visuals and crystal-clear audio for a truly immersive experience.

THEATRE can be found across various Majid Al Futtaim malls across the UAE. In Dubai, you can enjoy the experience at Wafi City, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and Nakheel Mall. In Abu Dhabi, THEATRE is available at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Yas Mall and Al Jumi Mall (Al Ain).

Images: VOX Cinemas