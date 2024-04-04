Nike are our hosts…

The inaugural Well Festival is a two-day wellness festival that takes place at the stunning Nara desert escape in the Dubai desert.

Hosted by Nike, this two-day festival costs as little as Dhs150 and ticket proceeds will be donated towards Al Jalila Foundation to support people of determination. The event is taking place from Saturday, April 27 to Sunday, April 28.

The two-day wellness festival in Dubai is open to everybody to participate and is set to be full of fantastical fitness goodness that will leave you feeling relaxed, revitalised and rejuvenated.

Four zones four times the wellness

The wellness festival is made up of four different zones, each aiming to provide festival goers with whatever it is their goals for the two-day extravaganza.

Each area has a dedicated purpose, from mindfulness programs to activities and even art and music dedicated to upping your experience.

The energy circle

Dedicated to high-intensity movement sessions, such as HIIT, dancing, yoga or even sound healing will be available in the energy circle.

The wadi

Representing the energy and fuel area – acting as a pit stop for all pre and post-workout snakes and meals – The wadi is your one-stop shop for all the healthy offerings.

The conversation pit

Hosting a range of speakers from inspiring panel discussions to workshops dedicated to plenty of topics. The conversation pit will help you gain some insight.

The sanctuary

If wellness means mind, body and spirit being one to you – then the sanctuary is where we will find you. Rolling out sessions that are focused on breathing techniques, sound healing and meditation. The sanctuary means peace.

Nike Well Festival, Nara Desert Escape, Dubai Desert Conservation, April 27 and 28 from 4pm to 11pm. Tickets from Dhs150 per person, with all proceeds donated to Al Jalila Foundation. nikewellfestivaldxb.com

Images: Supplied