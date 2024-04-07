Sponsored: Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is your ticket to paradise…

If you’re looking for a gorgeous getaway with added wow-factor, then Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort needs to be on your staycation bucket list. The first private island resort at the World Islands, it’s a tropical, sun-soaked escape from the city, where golden beaches, butler service and unique experiences await.

A collection of private villas with a rustic-luxe feel come in either one- or two-bedroom options, perfect in equal measure for romantic retreats and family escapes. Right now, there’s 30 per cent off room rates, inviting guests to enjoy more and pay less in their own peaceful oasis.

To reach the resort, it’s a 30-minute boat journey from Jumeirah 4 Marina, and as soon as you’re welcomed to the resort’s arrival jetty, you’re encased into a world of blissful island luxury.

You can recharge your batteries after a peaceful night’s sleep with a lavish in-villa breakfast, which is also included in the rate. And just so you can rejuvenate in tranquility, when you book a relaxing 60-minute spa treatment, you’ll be upgraded with a complimentary extension to 90 minutes. Additionally, you have the choice to nourish your senses in the luxury of your private villa.

If you wish to take home a slice of indulgence with you, you can avail of a special 15 per cent discount on selected Anantara Spa retail products. And before you leave, every guest will be presented with a thoughtful departure gift to sweeten memories of your stay.

Flexible and ready for the taking, this offer is exclusive to Anantara World Islands villas and is not time-bound, so you can plan your getaway at your own leisure. See you there?

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, World Islands, rates begin at Dhs4,400. Tel: (0)4 567 8777. anantara.com