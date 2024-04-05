A guide to the best places for enjoying Golden Hour in Dubai…

There’s no bad time to head out and explore Dubai. But with the warm weather creeping in, we’re staring to think about taking our alfresco adventures to a little later in the day. From outdoor workouts to dining with a view as day turns to night, here are 16 places to enjoy sunset in Dubai.

Sweat at sunset

Run along Kite Beach

The early bird catches the worm – but if there’s one thing that can rival a cool-weather buzz, it’s a runner’s high at the end of a long day. Yes, it’s time to rethink when you log your miles, because hitting the running track along Kite Beach at sunset has more perks than you think. An early evening run offers you the opportunity to clear your head and shake off your day; helps you get your last-minute steps in; and you’ll likely catch a brilliant sunset over the Arabian Gulf while you’re at it.

Learn to wakesurf

There are few better places to watch the sun go down than on the water, and the guys at Xtreme Wake are more than happy to accommodate sunset requests. Offering lessons in wakeboard and wake surfing, as well as organised sessions for more advanced participants, it’s a brilliant way to see your city at dusk and burn some calories in the process.

Dubai Marina, sunrise to sunset, Tel: (0)56 342 3012. @xtremewakuae

Salute the setting sun

The one-hour, hatha-based sunset Yoga at Talise Spa in Madinat Jumeirah offers a serene experience on the beach, where you can enjoy a well-balanced yoga session focusing on physical and mental clarity, set against the backdrop of a stunning sunset. Suitable for all levels, it often includes relaxation and meditation, creating a tranquil atmosphere for a truly memorable yoga practice.

Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah, daily (excl Thur), Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 366 6818. jumeirah.com

Punch with a view

Dubai’s newest contender in the boxing scene, Lucky Punch, is stepping into the ring with a knockout series of pop-up, silent disco-style boxing classes. Before their official studio launch, they’ve been throwing punches in seriously cool spots. This month’s edition promises a stylish showdown at the SLS Dubai rooftop, setting the stage for a sunset spectacle at 6pm on April 14.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, April 14, 6pm, Dhs147. @luckypunchdubai

Cycle at sunset

Do a quick Google search for bike rides in Dubai and nearly all the results will point you to Al Qudra, and for good reason. This cycling haven is serene, car-free, and unfolds against a backdrop of stunning desert landscapes. While early birds swear by the unmatched beauty of a sunrise ride, the sunsets are equally enchanting. The 50km loop, not for the faint-hearted, demands around three hours to conquer (starting and finishing at Al Qudra Trek Bike Shop), so set off by 4.40pm at the latest as the track is not illuminated after dark.

Al Qudra Cycling Track, bike hire from Dhs115 for three hours, track use is free. trekbikes.ae

Best restaurants for sunset

Folly

The crown jewel of the Madinat Jumeirah, and a must-visit when guests are in town, Folly is probably the most low-key rooftop spots in the city. Featuring a multi-levelled terrace, each table or counter offers spectacular views of the winding waterways below, which glow golden come sunset. Delicious cuisine rises above standard rooftop fooder with menu items such as crispy hen’s egg with pancetta and maple syrup, and lamb saddle with whipped pine nuts and salsa.

Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 5pm to midnight Fri 4pm to midnight, Sat and Sun 1pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

Caña by Tamoka

There are sundowner spots, and then there’s Caña by Tamoka. Nestled on the sands of The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Caña is the lively sibling of the beachfront eatery Tamoka. Accessible via a meandering wooden path weaving through the sand, this circular beach bar sets the scene with a constant stream of laidback house music emanating from a central DJ booth. Nearby, beanbag loungers beneath rope-woven umbrellas provide idyllic views of the water and Bluewaters Island, with the iconic Ain Dubai standing tall as the centrepiece.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily noon to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai

Monkey Bar

Looking for the perfect date night spot? Berlin import Monkey Bar, located just opposite DIFC, is perched on the rooftop of 25Hours hotel. Whether you’re looking for delicious Latin American food, killer views of the Museum of the Future, or playful evening vibes, Monkey Bar does not disappoint. Sit back, relax, and enjoy its nightly lineup of live DJs.

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre, daily from 5pm. @monkeybardubai

Koko Bay

Like moths to a flame, Dubai residents and visitors flock to this Bali-inspired beachside restaurant on Palm West Beach, particularly at sunset. Not only does this laidback – and pet-friendly – locale offer front row seats to the sun dipping below the horizon of the Arabian Gulf, but the food is excellent too. Plump for the ahi tuna tartare maki rolls, a steamed basket of chicken and Thai basil dim sum, and Koko’s Bay’s famous hoisin pulled duck lettuce cups.

Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thur, noon to midnight, Fri and Sat noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Jetty Lounge

No matter how many beachside restaurants open, we always come back to Jetty Lounge, one of the prettiest sunset spots in town. Tucked away along the shoreline of the gorgeous One&Only Royal Mirage, Jetty Lounge is now on prime real estate with views of Palm Jumeirah stretching out ahead. You can take a stroll on a private jetty that sticks out toward Dubai Harbour, and when the sun dips, it’s like stepping into a perfect postcard moment.

One&Only Royal Mirage, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. @jettylounge

Best places to watch the sunset

We asked professional photographer Craig Perrett (@cp_p.h.o.t.o.g.r.a.p.h.y) to show us around the absolute best places to watch the sun set over Dubai…

Kite Beach

Great for: Fresh air and activity

“Each sunset on Kite beach tells its own story; a unique blend of colours, people, and atmosphere. I enjoy the vast shoreline even more now since my wife and I take our newborn son here. A perfect spot for that sunset walk on the many kilometres of walking track. As the sun sets, its reflection bounces off the running track creating a beautiful glow.”

Al Qudra

Great for: Serenity and nature

“I have been heading to the desert for many years. I love to be able to shoot in such a tranquil, serene setting, it is such a unique location with nothing but mountains of soft, smooth sand stretching out to the horizon. The perfect place to escape the busy city, take some time to reflect and meditate while surrounded by incredible nature.”

Anantara The Palm

Great for: Dinner at Golden hour

“The relaxing atmosphere of Anantara The Palm makes it a great place to enjoy dinner while watching the sun disappear over the iconic Atlantis, The Palm. The warm reflection on the ocean adds an extra layer of glow to the end of the day.”

Dubai Creek Harbour

Great for: Iconic architecture skyline

“What was once a hidden gem has arguably become one of the most popular sunset spots in the city. Watching the sun go down, leaving behind a sky filled with shades of orange and pink contrasted by shimmering waters and the silhouettes of skyscrapers, is truly something else. Get there in plenty of time to enjoy a coffee before the sun begins its descent.”

JBR

Great for: Grandeur and style

“JBR is like the ultimate spot for capturing a sunset. Just kick back with your toes in the sand, and you’ll feel the lively vibes all around. Ain Dubai steals the show in the centre, and when the sun dips, you get this cool mix of warm oranges and fading blues. Plus, the lights from Bluewaters mirror on the ocean, turning your photo into a kaleidoscope of colour.”

Dubai Creek

Great for: Energy and life

“There’s something to be said about watching a gorgeous sunset against the backdrop of bustle and human activity, and there’s nowhere quite as bustling at Dubai Creek. Here you can take in the sights from a fresh perspective as abras sail back and forth over the Creek. The best views are from the Deira side looking back towards Bur Dubai. There are also some fantastic food options for dinner afterwards – just head to any of the street vendors.”