If you’ve ever eaten at Chef Alvin Leung’s popular, dares-to-do-things-differently Asian restaurant, Demon Duck – you’ll completely understand when we say, that we have developed a bit of a quack habit.

It’s mostly under control now – but that 14-day-aged slow-roasted duck, with a perfect balance of crispy skin and smooth buttery meat amounts to an incredibly moreish dish. Then there’s the lamb sichuan, duck gyoza with foie gras miso sauce, wasabi prawn toast, 48-hour short ribs and we genuinely can’t go on because this is starting to feel like a relapse.

The ‘Demon’ of ‘Demon Duck’ is in affectionate acknowledgement of Chef Leung’s nickname ‘The Demon Chef’, earned for his mastery in taking ancient Asian recipes, applying contemporary preparatory flair and – as if by possession – embuing them with a flourish of wild modern flavours. The ‘Duck’ portion of the name, of course, comes from his Hall-of-Fame-worthy, signature roast.

In wonderful news for Dubai’s dining scene – this year’s Dubai Food Festival includes the return of Restaurant Week. As always a selection of the city’s best-respected restaurants and most exciting kitchen talent will be putting together great tasting, creatively curated, innovative, limited edition menus, especially for the event.

And this year’s option from Demon Duck will take some beating, available from May 1 to May 12, 2024 – the special multi-course experience will include crispy duck, Alvin’s special hummus; the magical wasabi prawn toast with tobiko, and mango salsa; a wild mushroom fun goa; 48-hour short ribs served with crispy cauliflower, garlic kalbi sauce, and demon fried rice; and chocolate & matcha fondant with brown rice ice cream.

All you have to do is – book, turn up, choose whether to sit in the sultry, eccentric speakeasy-style interiors or the abundantly green, secret garden alfresco space, and pay for the Dhs450 package (including a bottle of water). Make a reservation on the banyantree.com now to ensure you don’t miss out, spaces are limited.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Dubai, daily 6pm to midnight, limited edition menu available from May 1 to May 12, Dhs450 soft. Tel: (0) 556 6466. @demonduckdubai

