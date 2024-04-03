Sponsored: Take your celebrations to the track this Eid at the Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties…

Let your Eid holidays get off to a roaring start, as you take to the asphalt at the Dubai Autodrome and Dubai Kartdrome this Eid, where your holiday plans will gather some much needed momentum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Autodrome Circuit (@dubaiautodrome)

Give your Eid holidays a much-needed boost as you floor the pedal, corner skillfully and make tight turns on the track, in a carefully-controlled environment.

The Dubai Autodrome’s all-star line-up of vehicles includes the brilliant BMW M fleet; the finest of Italian engineering, Ferraris; snug single seaters; and yes, even adrenaline-spiking Formula One cars that anyone licensed to drive will be allowed to get behind the wheel of. So, get your heart racing this Eid with thrills and endless excitement at Dubai Autodrome.

For Dubai’s aspiring Formula One drivers, you’ll be able to channel your inner Speed Racer at an indoor karting circuit specially created for those aged 7 and up, and an outdoor track for ages 13 and above. Additionally, the fun never ends at the indoor karting space, as it will also include a laser tag arena and SIM racing, making for the perfect family fun day out.

Pricing info

If you’re arriving at the Dubai Autodrome this Eid harbouring dreams of piloting a real Formula One car for the experience of a lifetime, the experience is priced at Dhs9,999, totally worth it for the priceless memories that are bound to last a lifetime. Passenger hotlaps are available at Dhs250 a rider. For your young ones, indoor karting is priced at Dhs125, while an experience lapping the outdoor karting track is up for grabs at Dhs150.

Hurry, make your bookings now to guarantee the experience of a lifetime coupled with unmatched family fun, thrills and wonderful memories this Eid, only at Dubai Autodrome and Dubai Kartdrome.

Dubai Autodrome, Dubai Motor City, 9am to midnight, from Dhs125. dubaiautodrome.ae

Media: What’s On archive, Instagram