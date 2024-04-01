The Kinoya founder shares her guide to life in the UAE…

Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favourite staycations and hidden gems.

This month, we chat to Neha Mishra (@astoryoffood), ramen queen and founder of What’s On’s Restaurant of the Year 2024, Kinoya. Here she shares some of her top spots that you need on your radar:

Stay here

I love being in nature, outdoors. Qasr Al Sarab is my favouite if you can manage the drive. For a closer experience with a similar feel, it would be The Ritz Carlton Al Wadi Desert RAK. The Abu Dhabi Edition is a nice spot if you want to hit some of the must dos in the capital like The Louvre, Marmelatta, etc.

@anantaraqasralsarab @ritzcarltonalwadidesert @abudhabiedition

Explore here

XVA hotel, gallery, and café is one of my favourite most underrated Dubai spots. It’s so serene over there and with a little walk around the creek, you get to see old Dubai and really appreciate the diversity of the city.

@xvagallery

Eat here

Kohantei is the most special restaurant in Dubai. It’s unique in its interiors, the food is exceptional, service impeccable, and as someone in the same space cuisine wise, there’s a lot of inspiration to draw from them.

@kohanteidubai

Switch off here

Pekoe in Alserkal is my go-to spot for a coffee or a matcha. I also like to see what my friend Keren Ye has been up to with the menu. It’s definitely my comfort spot.

@mypekoe

Date night here

I don’t drink but I really appreciate a good bar. Galaxy Bar for a treat. Mimi Kakushi to appreciate their beautiful bar and watch Manja work his magic. It’s where I’d take my husband for a date night for sure!

@galaxybardxb @mimikakushi

Discover this

I only recently discovered The Barn and it is so special. The layout and speciality coffee both shine. As someone who is very process led, I have really come to appreciate coffee and The Barn is a bit of a shrine for coffee lovers.

@thebarnberlin.uae

Images: Social/Provided