Emirates airline has extended the departure travel check-in suspension until 9am today, Thursday, April 18 due to operational challenges. The airline had initially suspended check-in for passengers flying out of Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesday, April 17, from 8am to midnight, after the UAE suffers the heaviest rainfall it’s seen in 75 years.

The Dubai-based airline stated that only passengers with a confirmed flight booking scheduled after 9am today will be able to check-in then: “Do not come to the airport if you have a booking before this time, as you will be unable to check in”.

Passengers affected can contact their booking agent or rebook their flights online: emirates.com

Emirates is extending the suspension of check-in for passengers departing Dubai effective until 09:00am on 18 April, due to continued operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/hlc195yhFa — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) April 17, 2024

According to Emirates: “Passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for their flights. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals, and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on https://emirat.es/flightstatus”

The announcement comes as Dubai International warns people not to go the airport unless absolutely necessary, after suffering significant disruption due to the weather, with flooding and road blockages causing passengers limited transport options to get into the airport.

⚠️We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary.

Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline. We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions. — DXB (@DXB) April 17, 2024

After being forced to shut down all operations for 25 minutes, the world’s busiest international airport, DXB, temporarily diverted all inbound flights on the evening of Tuesday, April 16, “until the situation improves”.

Images: DXB