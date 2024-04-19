*opens umbrella*

UAE Weather: This week, the UAE saw the heaviest rainfall in 75 years according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). And while we are very aware that the UAE and its residents are grappling with the after-effects, we come bearing some (not so great) news… we may see some more rain next week.

According to the NCM, from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20, the weather in the morning across the UAE will be humid with the possibility of fog and mist formation with partly clouded skies.

However, in the new week, on Monday, April 22 there is a probability of light rainfall which will turn to moderate and even heavy rainfall on Tuesday, April 23.

Sharjah News also announced the weather forecast update via its official Instagram channel.

The post states there is the possibility of cumulus clouds forming on the mountains on Saturday, April 20 which will be accompanied by rainfall. Rainfall is also expected on Monday, April 22 with a chance of light to moderate rain which may be heavy at times in some areas on Tuesday, April 23. The rainfall will increase temperatures in coastal areas.

The storm this week resulted in schools opting for remote learning with many offices in both the public and private sector opting for remote working. As of now, no updates have been issued, but we are keeping an eye open for any updates, so stay tuned.

The UAE is still recovering after the unprecedented storm and torrential rain hit on Tuesday, this week. Public transportation, airports and flights, and more were all affected but are slowly and surely getting back on track. We urge our readers to stay up to date with the latest updates via social media accounts.

Stay safe out there, UAE…

