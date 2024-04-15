Hope you haven’t put those umbrellas and jackets away…

UAE weather: The weather has been pretty up in the air at the moment with days ranging from pleasant to slightly humid. But, if you live in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and have had a look outside today, you would have noticed how gloomy it currently is.

That’s because there is rain currently lashing Sharjah and Ajman, with light to moderate rain over Ras Al Khaimah.

However, while we are still dry here in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we too can expect rain, lightning and thunder starting April 15 in the evening and lasting until April 16 in the afternoon.

We can also expect a sharp drop in temperatures, so while you’re digging out your umbrellas, make sure you search for your jackets, too.

Temperatures according to the weekly weather forecast also show a significant dip.

Have a look at the below:

Abu Dhabi: 36 degrees C on Monday to 27 degrees C on Tuesday

Dubai: 22 degrees C on Monday to 22 degrees C on Tuesday

Sharjah: 35 degrees C on Monday to 22 degrees C on Tuesday

Ajman: 33 degrees C on Monday to 23 degrees C on Tuesday

Umm Al Quwain: 31 degrees C on Monday to 23 degrees C on Tuesday

Ras Al Khaimah: 33 degrees C on Monday to 23 degrees C on Tuesday

Fujairah: 31 degrees C on Monday to 25 degrees C on Tuesday

Al Ain: 34 degrees C on Monday to 26 degrees C on Tuesday

The NCM also stated that there will be a possibility of hail during this time.

But it doesn’t end tomorrow afternoon as the NCM added ‘Another wave will begin in the western regions from April 16 until the morning of Wednesday, April 17. Following this, on April 17 in the afternoon, cloud formations will continue in the Eastern and Northern regions accompanied by rainfall.

Remote learning in RAK declared

Due to the rainy weather, the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah have announced distance learning in public schools in the emirate on Tuesday, April 16 and 17, 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates for Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Stay safe out there, folks!