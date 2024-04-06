Sponsored: The award-winning Japanese restaurant unveils an exciting new line-up of entertainment…

Looking to end the week, Dubai-style, with a fabulous Saturday brunch? Mimi Kakushi, nestled in the Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Restaurant Village, has given its popular weekend brunch an exciting upgrade.

Taking place every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, the brunch will welcome a new piano-bar with a live pianist-singer playing cheerful jazz tunes. But that’s not all, the piano also doubles as a fully functioning bar, where a new Kikuchi cocktail will be presented from a flowing fountain.

Packages are priced at Dhs435 for soft drinks including mocktails, fresh juices, tea, and coffee; Dhs599 for house beverages including wine, beer, and cocktails; and Dhs765 for the Champagne package.

On the menu, you’ll find all of Mimi Kakushi’s most beloved dishes. Offering three-hour packages between 12pm and 4pm, citrus salt edamame and picked yuzu daikon will accompany you from the get-go as you prepare for the feast that lies ahead. Next up you’ll see the table filled with Wagyu beef tataki with truffle ponzu, seaweed salad, sushi and sashimi. Next come the hot starters featuring black cod and prawn gyoza with a citrus miso sauce, marinated tofu with crispy avocado tempura, and Yakiniku thinly sliced Wagyu beef.

For mains, there’s marinated black cod with citrus miso sauce, as well as grilled tiger prawn, chicken teriyaki, and grilled black Angus tenderloin with chipotle soy glaze.

Finally, make sure to save space for Mimi Kakushi’s selection of desserts, you won’t regret a single second.

To make a reservation, contact +971 4 379 4811 or email book@mimikakushi.ae.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm. Dhs435 (soft), Dhs599 (house), and Dhs765 (Champagne). All prices are in AED, inclusive of 10% service charge, 5% VAT, and subject to 7% municipality fees. Tel: (0)4 379 4811 @mimikakushi

Images: Provided