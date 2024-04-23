Sponsored: Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure…

The daring and creative flavours at W Dubai – The Palm’s Akira Back restaurant have been drawing foodies since the restaurant opened in 2019. At the helm since the beginning, chef Giovanni Ledon is a master of inventive Japanese and Korean cuisine.

And this month, he’s putting his culinary skills to the test, unveiling a secret set menu designed to wow the tastebuds. Crafted from hidden flavours and years of exploration from chef Ledon’s international career, the nine-course menu is served daily, priced at Dhs649 per person.

A modern interpretation of Japanese-Korean fusion dishes, the secret menu is a collaboration between the long-standing head chef and the culinary disruptor Akira Back. Based on seasonal ingredients, the secret menu will evolve as the days and weeks change, meaning no two experiences will be the same. The cornerstone ingredients of the menu, however, will be exquisite fish sourced from Japan, succulent Wagyu beef from Australia, and Canadian lobster. So, you can expect a seriously gourmet culinary experience as you’re guided course-by-course through this unique dinner.

To further enhance the menu, guests can opt for an exclusive wine and sake pairing, meticulously curated by Akira Back’s talented sommeliers. Priced at Dhs559 per person, guests can expect to sample sips that perfectly pair with each of their nine courses.

The secret menu is served up daily, and best enjoyed at the omakase bar, where guests will be enthralled by the culinary theatrics as chefs prepare each dish in front of them.

Foodies, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11.30pm daily, Dhs649 food only, Dhs559 beverage pairing. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai